|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider other business matters Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024, dividend and other business matters. Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 14, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 8 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Jul 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024, Fund Raising and other business matters. Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024)
