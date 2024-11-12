iifl-logo-icon 1
Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd Board Meeting

1,355
(-2.32%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:19:48 AM

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider other business matters Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024, dividend and other business matters. Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 14, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 8 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/10/2024)
Board Meeting11 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024, Fund Raising and other business matters. Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024)
Board Meeting8 May 202430 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024)

Wealth First Por: Related News

No Record Found

