Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

To consider other business matters Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024, dividend and other business matters. Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 14, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 8 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/10/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024, Fund Raising and other business matters. Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024