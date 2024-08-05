Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 11, 2024. Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024) Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/08/2024) Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 27, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/08/2024)