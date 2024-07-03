Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd Summary

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited was incorporated as DSFS Securities and Broking Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation on April 16, 2002 in Ahmedabad. Later on, the name of the Company was changed to Wealth First Portfolio Managers Private Limited dated May 14, 2003. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion was issued on September 30, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat and the name of the Company was changed from Wealth First Portfolio Managers Private Limited to Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited. The Company is one of top 50 AMFI distributors of Mutual Funds. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the Companys operations are spearheaded by Mr. Ashish Shah and managed by a team of 66 financial experts managing clients from all walks-of-life in India and globally. The Company is engaged in the business of Broking Services, Distributor of Mutual Fund, Govt. Securities Trading, Pension Products, Fixed Deposit, PMS, Direct Bonds-taxable and taxfree. The Company operates in the business of selling bonds and equity.The Company was the first to strike a Rs 1 Crore Bond deal in the Secondary market, to Sell Zero Coupon Bond in Secondary, to be a market maker of a MF Scheme -Unit 64. The Company was the first distributor to promote the ETFs - Benchmark Bees.The Company received licence for providing advisory services to clients by widening its service basket. It received the licence for offering retirement solutions to clients by widening its customer universe. The Company increased the HNI client base, including Super and Ultra HNIs by 33%. It conducted Investor Awareness Program (IAP) at 32 locations covering more than 3000 people.The Company became the first IFA in India to list practice on a stock exchange (NSE) on 30th March, 2016. In March 2016, the Company bought IPO of 16,80,000 equity shares by raising money from public aggregating Rs 8.4 Crore.During the year 2019-20, the Company issued 42,62,000 Bonus Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10/- each to the existing Ordinary Equity Shareholders of the Company in the proportion of 2 new Bonus Equity Share of Rs 10/- each fully paid up for every 3 existing Ordinary Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid up of the Company.