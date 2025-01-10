To the Members of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit, other comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of Standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises of the Annual Report but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read such other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and to comply with the relevant applicable requirements of the standard on auditing for auditors responsibility in relation to other information in documents containing audited financial statements. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

? Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the Company to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement (including Other Comprehensive Income), standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company did not have any pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The dividend paid by the Company during the current year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in notes to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed dividend for the current year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company w.e.f. 1st April, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

FOR, JAIMIN DELIWALA & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.0103861W JAIMIN DELIWALA Proprietor Place: Ahmedabad Membership No.: 044529 Date: 8th May, 2024 UDIN: 24044529BKBZQE2701

ANNEXURE A

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members, on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024:

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:-(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment and relevant details of right of use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant & Equipment were physically verified by the Management once in a year which, in our opinion is reasonable considering the size of the company and nature of its Property, Plant & Equipment. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable property disclosed in Note to standalone Ind AS financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment or intangible assets during the year. (e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the verification of the inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and there were no material discrepancies noticed. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate.

(b) As disclosed in Note 9 & 19 to the Standalone Financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital loan in excess of Rs. Five Crore in aggregate, from Banks during the year on the basis of Security of Current Assets of the Company. As informed to us, the Company has not utilized the amount sanctioned against the security of Stock-in-Trade of the Company. Therefore, they have not furnished any quarterly return or statements of the stocks to the Banks.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the Company has not provided guarantee or security, granted loans or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to any companies, limited liability partnerships or other parties during the year. During the year the Company has subscribed in shares of fully owned subsidiary company.

(a) According to information and explanations given to us, during the year the company has not provided loans or provided advances in nature of loans, guarantee or provided security to any entity, Accordingly, Clause 3 (iii) (a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, during the year the company has not provided loans or provided advances in nature of loans, guarantee or provided security to any entity. In our opinion the investments during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted loans or advances in nature of loans. Accordingly, Clause 3 (iii) (c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted loans or advances in nature of loans. Accordingly, Clause 3 (iii) (d) of the order is not applicable.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there is no loan or advance in nature of loans granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans or advances in the nature of loans given to same parties.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not granted loans or advances in nature of loans either repayable or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any transaction of granting of loans or making of investments or providing guarantees or security to any person covered under the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Act.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits. Hence, the question of compliance with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder does not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified for the activities of the company by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax (GST), Cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues for a period of more than six months from the date of they becoming payable and outstanding on March 31, 2024.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income- tax or Service tax or Goods and Services tax or duty of Customs or duty of Excise or Value added tax which has not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes, except for the following:

Particulars Nature of the Dues Amount (in Lakhs) Period Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income – tax C37.33/- Asst. Year 2015-16 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has no unrecorded transactions in its books of accounts, hence the question of surrendering or disclosing them, as income during the year, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1691) does not arise.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of borrowings and its payment of interest to the banks. The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from other financial institutions or government and has not issued any debentures.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any new term loan during the year, hence provisions of clause 3(ix)(c) is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term investment by the Company.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, we report that, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary, associates or joint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any term loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate Companies, hence provisions of clause 3(ix) (f) is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The company has an internal audit system with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of internal auditors were obtained and duly considered.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its Directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without valid Certificate of Registration from RBI as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, as the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by reserve Bank of India, the provisions of clause (xvi)(c) and (xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding the financial year. (xviii) There is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there have not been any qualifications or adverse remarks by us in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements

ANNEXURE B

Referred to in our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone

Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.