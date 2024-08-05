|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 Oct 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|8
|80
|Interim 1
|The Board of Directors of the Company has approved and declared First Interim Dividend for the F.Y 2024-25 @ 80% i.e. Rs. 8.00/- per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each on outstanding 1,06,55,000 fully paid-up Equity Shares amounting to Rs. 8.52 Crores.
|Dividend
|8 May 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|7
|70
|Final
|Subject to the approval by the Members of the Company at the ensuing 22nd Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company has considered and recommended Final Dividend @ 70% i.e. Rs. 7.00/- per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 on 1,06,55,000 Equity Shares. Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 20-Aug-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
