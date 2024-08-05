Subject to the approval by the Members of the Company at the ensuing 22nd Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company has considered and recommended Final Dividend @ 70% i.e. Rs. 7.00/- per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 on 1,06,55,000 Equity Shares. Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 20-Aug-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)