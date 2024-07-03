SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
For every 100 shares of ICICI Securities that a shareholder owns, they will receive 67 shares of ICICI Bank under the terms of the arrangement.Read More
The appeal is directed against the August 21 order of the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, which has also been contested by a few other parties.Read More
The NCLT bench, chaired by Justices Virendrasingh G Bisht and Prabhat Kumar, reserved its decision on August 5.Read More
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ashvin Parekh
Independent Director
S Mukherji
Independent Director
V R Iyer
Independent Director
GOPICHAND KATRAGADDA
Chairman
RAKESH JHA
Managing Director & CEO
T.K. Srirang
Executive Director
Ajay Saraf
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ICICI Securities Ltd
Summary
ICICI Securities Ltd is an integrated technology-based securities firm offering a wide range of financial services including retail and institutional broking, merchant banking, financial products distribution, private wealth management, and issuer and advisory services. The Company is one of the pioneers in the e-brokerage business. The Company is a leading distributor of financial products such as Mutual Funds (MFs), Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), National Pension Scheme (NPS), Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), RBI bonds, Corporate Fixed Deposits (CFD), REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts), Protection and Loan Products. The Company has been the largest equity broker in India since fiscal 2014 by brokerage revenue and active customers in equities on the National Stock Exchange. The Companys retail brokerage and financial product distribution businesses empower its customers to access the Indian financial capital markets through their ICICIdirect platform and provide them with a seamless settlement process through a 3-in-1 account, which links its electronic brokerage platform with customers savings bank and dematerialised accounts held with ICICI Bank. In addition to allowing its retail customers to carry out a variety of transactions, its electronic brokerage platform provides an integrated interface that allows the customers to track various portfolio parameters, including the performance of their investments. The company offers its retail customers a wide range of products and
The ICICI Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹839.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ICICI Securities Ltd is ₹27302.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ICICI Securities Ltd is 13.23 and 6.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ICICI Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ICICI Securities Ltd is ₹672.05 and ₹922.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ICICI Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.11%, 3 Years at 1.97%, 1 Year at 16.32%, 6 Month at 9.13%, 3 Month at -3.68% and 1 Month at -4.59%.
