839.9
(0.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:49:55 PM

  • Open838.05
  • Day's High844.5
  • 52 Wk High922.45
  • Prev. Close838
  • Day's Low832.75
  • 52 Wk Low 672.05
  • Turnover (lac)747.94
  • P/E13.23
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value152.2
  • EPS63.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27,302.4
  • Div. Yield3.45
No Records Found

ICICI Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

838.05

Prev. Close

838

Turnover(Lac.)

747.94

Day's High

844.5

Day's Low

832.75

52 Week's High

922.45

52 Week's Low

672.05

Book Value

152.2

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27,302.4

P/E

13.23

EPS

63.2

Divi. Yield

3.45

ICICI Securities Ltd Corporate Action

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

3 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 17

Record Date: 26 Apr, 2024

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

22 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

ICICI Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ICICI Securities Drops on Delisting Approval

ICICI Securities Drops on Delisting Approval

10 Oct 2024|01:40 PM

For every 100 shares of ICICI Securities that a shareholder owns, they will receive 67 shares of ICICI Bank under the terms of the arrangement.

NCLAT Sends Notice to ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities

NCLAT Sends Notice to ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities

3 Oct 2024|12:58 PM

The appeal is directed against the August 21 order of the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, which has also been contested by a few other parties.

ICICI Securities Gets NCLT Nod for Delisting

ICICI Securities Gets NCLT Nod for Delisting

21 Aug 2024|03:55 PM

The NCLT bench, chaired by Justices Virendrasingh G Bisht and Prabhat Kumar, reserved its decision on August 5.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

ICICI Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.58%

Non-Promoter- 19.52%

Institutions: 19.52%

Non-Institutions: 5.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ICICI Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

161.85

161.43

161.4

161.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,730.86

2,663.66

2,247.75

1,642.46

Net Worth

3,892.71

2,825.09

2,409.15

1,803.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

842.45

294.83

222.49

1,106.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,049.21

3,415.75

3,434.98

2,586.17

1,706.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,049.21

3,415.75

3,434.98

2,586.17

1,706.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.89

9.73

3.5

0

18.72

ICICI Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ICICI Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ashvin Parekh

Independent Director

S Mukherji

Independent Director

V R Iyer

Independent Director

GOPICHAND KATRAGADDA

Chairman

RAKESH JHA

Managing Director & CEO

T.K. Srirang

Executive Director

Ajay Saraf

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ICICI Securities Ltd

Summary

ICICI Securities Ltd is an integrated technology-based securities firm offering a wide range of financial services including retail and institutional broking, merchant banking, financial products distribution, private wealth management, and issuer and advisory services. The Company is one of the pioneers in the e-brokerage business. The Company is a leading distributor of financial products such as Mutual Funds (MFs), Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), National Pension Scheme (NPS), Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), RBI bonds, Corporate Fixed Deposits (CFD), REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts), Protection and Loan Products. The Company has been the largest equity broker in India since fiscal 2014 by brokerage revenue and active customers in equities on the National Stock Exchange. The Companys retail brokerage and financial product distribution businesses empower its customers to access the Indian financial capital markets through their ICICIdirect platform and provide them with a seamless settlement process through a 3-in-1 account, which links its electronic brokerage platform with customers savings bank and dematerialised accounts held with ICICI Bank. In addition to allowing its retail customers to carry out a variety of transactions, its electronic brokerage platform provides an integrated interface that allows the customers to track various portfolio parameters, including the performance of their investments. The company offers its retail customers a wide range of products and
Company FAQs

What is the ICICI Securities Ltd share price today?

The ICICI Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹839.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of ICICI Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ICICI Securities Ltd is ₹27302.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ICICI Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ICICI Securities Ltd is 13.23 and 6.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ICICI Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ICICI Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ICICI Securities Ltd is ₹672.05 and ₹922.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ICICI Securities Ltd?

ICICI Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.11%, 3 Years at 1.97%, 1 Year at 16.32%, 6 Month at 9.13%, 3 Month at -3.68% and 1 Month at -4.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ICICI Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ICICI Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.59 %
Institutions - 19.52 %
Public - 5.89 %

QUICKLINKS FOR ICICI Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Logo

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

