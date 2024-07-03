Summary

ICICI Securities Ltd is an integrated technology-based securities firm offering a wide range of financial services including retail and institutional broking, merchant banking, financial products distribution, private wealth management, and issuer and advisory services. The Company is one of the pioneers in the e-brokerage business. The Company is a leading distributor of financial products such as Mutual Funds (MFs), Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), National Pension Scheme (NPS), Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), RBI bonds, Corporate Fixed Deposits (CFD), REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts), Protection and Loan Products. The Company has been the largest equity broker in India since fiscal 2014 by brokerage revenue and active customers in equities on the National Stock Exchange. The Companys retail brokerage and financial product distribution businesses empower its customers to access the Indian financial capital markets through their ICICIdirect platform and provide them with a seamless settlement process through a 3-in-1 account, which links its electronic brokerage platform with customers savings bank and dematerialised accounts held with ICICI Bank. In addition to allowing its retail customers to carry out a variety of transactions, its electronic brokerage platform provides an integrated interface that allows the customers to track various portfolio parameters, including the performance of their investments. The company offers its retail customers a wide range of products and

