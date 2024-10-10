|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|ICICI Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited finacial results of the Company for the quarter and half year end September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2024
|25 Jun 2024
|ICICI Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Apr 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|ICICI Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on April 18, 2024 approved the payment of second interim dividend of Rs. 17/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- each. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on April 18, 2024, approved the re-appointment of Mr. Vijay Chandok as the Managing Director & CEO w.e.f. May 7, 2024 Further, the Board has approved the appointment of Mr. T.K. Srirang as an Additional Director w.e.f May 1, 2024 and also appointed him as the Joint Managing Director as well as designated him as the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f May 1, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/04/2024)
