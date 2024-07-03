ICICI Securities Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,706.65
1,640.69
1,543.17
1,322.73
1,249
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,706.65
1,640.69
1,543.17
1,322.73
1,249
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.44
3.42
1.27
0.53
-0.04
Total Income
1,707.09
1,644.11
1,544.44
1,323.26
1,248.96
Total Expenditure
538.56
506.13
464.21
411.55
438.8
PBIDT
1,168.53
1,137.98
1,080.23
911.71
810.16
Interest
418.78
393.84
326.64
260.65
215.05
PBDT
749.75
744.14
753.59
651.06
595.11
Depreciation
38.6
36.61
33.69
27.16
25.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
180.42
180.5
181.42
154.96
143.95
Deferred Tax
1.69
0.12
1.95
3.25
1.77
Reported Profit After Tax
529.04
526.91
536.53
465.69
423.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
529.04
526.91
536.53
465.69
423.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
529.04
526.91
536.53
465.69
423.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.33
16.29
16.6
14.41
13.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
240
Equity
162
161.68
161.68
161.59
161.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
68.46
69.35
70
68.92
64.86
PBDTM(%)
43.93
45.35
48.83
49.22
47.64
PATM(%)
30.99
32.11
34.76
35.2
33.91
For every 100 shares of ICICI Securities that a shareholder owns, they will receive 67 shares of ICICI Bank under the terms of the arrangement.Read More
The appeal is directed against the August 21 order of the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, which has also been contested by a few other parties.Read More
The NCLT bench, chaired by Justices Virendrasingh G Bisht and Prabhat Kumar, reserved its decision on August 5.Read More
