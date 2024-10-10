ICICI Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
161.85
161.43
161.4
161.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,730.86
2,663.66
2,247.75
1,642.46
Net Worth
3,892.71
2,825.09
2,409.15
1,803.79
Minority Interest
Debt
16,886.54
9,408.27
7,845.53
3,629.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.16
1.65
0
0.15
Total Liabilities
20,792.41
12,235.01
10,254.68
5,433.85
Fixed Assets
558.81
288.56
197.77
168.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
419.7
936.88
23.28
15.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
41.66
36.66
40.45
54.35
Networking Capital
-3,368.56
-2,196.11
-2,441.89
-1,550.71
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
958.92
773.26
384.66
458.45
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
480.87
333.76
536.37
712.87
Sundry Creditors
-2,390.11
-915.99
-1,077.67
-1,026.36
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2,418.24
-2,387.14
-2,285.25
-1,695.67
Cash
11,206.43
6,749.14
5,578.4
3,844.77
Total Assets
8,858.04
5,815.13
3,398.01
2,532.4
For every 100 shares of ICICI Securities that a shareholder owns, they will receive 67 shares of ICICI Bank under the terms of the arrangement.Read More
The appeal is directed against the August 21 order of the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, which has also been contested by a few other parties.Read More
The NCLT bench, chaired by Justices Virendrasingh G Bisht and Prabhat Kumar, reserved its decision on August 5.Read More
