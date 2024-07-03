ICICI Securities Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
3,347.34
2,865.9
2,183.31
1,763.74
1,652.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,347.34
2,865.9
2,183.31
1,763.74
1,652.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.86
1.8
0.09
1.35
8.38
Total Income
3,351.2
2,867.7
2,183.4
1,765.09
1,660.39
Total Expenditure
1,044.69
875.76
801.95
666.97
646.03
PBIDT
2,306.51
1,991.94
1,381.45
1,098.12
1,014.36
Interest
812.62
587.29
399.66
327.7
208.59
PBDT
1,493.89
1,404.65
981.79
770.42
805.77
Depreciation
75.21
60.85
48.07
39.9
35.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
360.92
336.38
237.57
179.26
198.98
Deferred Tax
1.81
5.2
1.68
7.63
-2.38
Reported Profit After Tax
1,055.95
1,002.22
694.47
543.63
574
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,055.95
1,002.22
694.47
543.63
574
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,055.95
1,002.22
694.47
543.63
574
EPS (Unit Curr.)
32.62
30.99
21.5
16.84
17.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
240
0
195
Equity
162
161.68
161.55
161.43
161.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
68.9
69.5
63.27
62.26
61.4
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
31.54
34.97
31.8
30.82
34.74
For every 100 shares of ICICI Securities that a shareholder owns, they will receive 67 shares of ICICI Bank under the terms of the arrangement.Read More
The appeal is directed against the August 21 order of the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, which has also been contested by a few other parties.Read More
The NCLT bench, chaired by Justices Virendrasingh G Bisht and Prabhat Kumar, reserved its decision on August 5.Read More
