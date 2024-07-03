iifl-logo-icon 1
ICICI Securities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

840.15
(-0.95%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

3,506.04

2,530.97

2,543.31

1,846.83

1,225.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,506.04

2,530.97

2,543.31

1,846.83

1,225.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.62

9.3

2.87

0

17.22

Total Income

3,506.66

2,540.27

2,546.18

1,846.83

1,243

Total Expenditure

1,213.5

976.2

920.99

740.38

595.04

PBIDT

2,293.16

1,564.07

1,625.19

1,106.45

647.96

Interest

660.31

361.62

182.6

76.71

57.61

PBDT

1,632.85

1,202.45

1,442.59

1,029.74

590.35

Depreciation

75.23

54.52

45.15

40.27

45.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

392.53

293.21

352.51

258.2

142.84

Deferred Tax

4.93

-0.23

2.62

-6.98

16.24

Reported Profit After Tax

1,160.16

854.95

1,042.31

738.25

386.12

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,160.16

854.95

1,042.31

738.25

386.12

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,160.16

854.95

1,042.31

738.25

386.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

35.91

26.49

32.32

22.92

11.99

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

240

195

0

160

0

Equity

161.59

161.41

161.11

161.09

161.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

65.4

61.79

63.9

59.91

52.86

PBDTM(%)

46.57

47.5

56.72

55.75

48.16

PATM(%)

33.09

33.77

40.98

39.97

31.49

ICICI Securities: Related NEWS

ICICI Securities Drops on Delisting Approval

ICICI Securities Drops on Delisting Approval

10 Oct 2024|01:40 PM

For every 100 shares of ICICI Securities that a shareholder owns, they will receive 67 shares of ICICI Bank under the terms of the arrangement.

NCLAT Sends Notice to ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities

NCLAT Sends Notice to ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities

3 Oct 2024|12:58 PM

The appeal is directed against the August 21 order of the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, which has also been contested by a few other parties.

ICICI Securities Gets NCLT Nod for Delisting

ICICI Securities Gets NCLT Nod for Delisting

21 Aug 2024|03:55 PM

The NCLT bench, chaired by Justices Virendrasingh G Bisht and Prabhat Kumar, reserved its decision on August 5.

QUICKLINKS FOR ICICI Securities Ltd

