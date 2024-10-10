Please find the copies of the Notices published in the todays newspapers (Financial Express & Loksatta) initmating about the Twenty-Ninth Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. (IST). We wish to inform you the the Twenty-Ninth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024) Please find the summary of Proceedings of the Twenty-Ninth Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024)