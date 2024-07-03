iifl-logo-icon 1
315.25
(-5.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open332.95
  • Day's High337.95
  • 52 Wk High448.95
  • Prev. Close332.65
  • Day's Low311.55
  • 52 Wk Low 108
  • Turnover (lac)1,020.5
  • P/E14.94
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value63.79
  • EPS22.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,765.8
  • Div. Yield0.89
IIFL Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

332.95

Prev. Close

332.65

Turnover(Lac.)

1,020.5

Day's High

337.95

Day's Low

311.55

52 Week's High

448.95

52 Week's Low

108

Book Value

63.79

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,765.8

P/E

14.94

EPS

22.32

Divi. Yield

0.89

IIFL Securities Ltd Corporate Action

13 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Jul, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 15 Mar, 2024

arrow

13 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

IIFL Capital Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

IIFL Capital Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.79%

Non-Promoter- 22.69%

Institutions: 22.69%

Non-Institutions: 46.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IIFL Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

61.57

61.11

60.79

60.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,546.66

1,089.14

888.42

696.8

Net Worth

1,608.23

1,150.25

949.21

757.39

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,161.28

1,352.08

1,232.33

790.85

723.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,161.28

1,352.08

1,232.33

790.85

723.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

70.01

18.3

84.23

76.93

167.76

IIFL Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IIFL Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Venkataraman Rajamani

Independent Director

Rekha Warriar

Whole-time Director

NARENDRA JAIN

Independent Director

Shamik Das Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Meghal Shah

Independent Director

Viswanathan Krishnan

Independent Director

Anand Bathiya

Managing Director

Nemkumar H

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IIFL Securities Ltd

Summary

IIFL Securities Limited, promoted by first generation entrepreneurs, Mr. Nirmal Jain and Mr. Venkataraman Rajamani was incorporated in March 21,1996. IIFL Securities is one of the largest independent full-service broking house providing diversified financial services and product distribution and is also a SEBI registered Merchant Banker. The Companys retail brokerage and financial product distribution businesses comprises equity, commodities and currency broking, depository participant services, distribution of mutual funds, bonds, fixed income products, portfolio management services (PMS), alternative investment funds (AIF) and other investment products. The Company also offers in-depth insight on asset allocation, market dynamics, wealth management and investment strategies to grow and protect customers wealth. The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on January 31, 2018 had approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst the Company, IIFL Finance Limited (erstwhile IIFL Holdings Limited; IFL), India Infoline Media and Research Services Limited (IIFL M&R), IIFL Wealth Management Limited (IIFL Wealth), India Infoline Finance Limited (IIFL Finance), IIFL Distribution Services Limited (IIFL Distribution), and their respective shareholders, under Sections 230-232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, which, inter-alia, envisages the demerger of the Securities Business Undertaking of IIFL Finance Limited into the Company. The Honble N
Company FAQs

What is the IIFL Capital Services Ltd share price today?

The IIFL Capital Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹315.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of IIFL Capital Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IIFL Capital Services Ltd is ₹9765.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IIFL Capital Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IIFL Capital Services Ltd is 14.94 and 5.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IIFL Capital Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IIFL Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IIFL Capital Services Ltd is ₹108 and ₹448.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IIFL Capital Services Ltd?

IIFL Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.90%, 3 Years at 53.71%, 1 Year at 126.99%, 6 Month at 59.64%, 3 Month at -10.46% and 1 Month at -0.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IIFL Capital Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IIFL Capital Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.79 %
Institutions - 22.70 %
Public - 46.51 %

