Summary

IIFL Securities Limited, promoted by first generation entrepreneurs, Mr. Nirmal Jain and Mr. Venkataraman Rajamani was incorporated in March 21,1996. IIFL Securities is one of the largest independent full-service broking house providing diversified financial services and product distribution and is also a SEBI registered Merchant Banker. The Companys retail brokerage and financial product distribution businesses comprises equity, commodities and currency broking, depository participant services, distribution of mutual funds, bonds, fixed income products, portfolio management services (PMS), alternative investment funds (AIF) and other investment products. The Company also offers in-depth insight on asset allocation, market dynamics, wealth management and investment strategies to grow and protect customers wealth. The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on January 31, 2018 had approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst the Company, IIFL Finance Limited (erstwhile IIFL Holdings Limited; IFL), India Infoline Media and Research Services Limited (IIFL M&R), IIFL Wealth Management Limited (IIFL Wealth), India Infoline Finance Limited (IIFL Finance), IIFL Distribution Services Limited (IIFL Distribution), and their respective shareholders, under Sections 230-232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, which, inter-alia, envisages the demerger of the Securities Business Undertaking of IIFL Finance Limited into the Company. The Honble N

