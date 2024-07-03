SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹332.95
Prev. Close₹332.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,020.5
Day's High₹337.95
Day's Low₹311.55
52 Week's High₹448.95
52 Week's Low₹108
Book Value₹63.79
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,765.8
P/E14.94
EPS22.32
Divi. Yield0.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
61.57
61.11
60.79
60.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,546.66
1,089.14
888.42
696.8
Net Worth
1,608.23
1,150.25
949.21
757.39
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,161.28
1,352.08
1,232.33
790.85
723.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,161.28
1,352.08
1,232.33
790.85
723.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
70.01
18.3
84.23
76.93
167.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Venkataraman Rajamani
Independent Director
Rekha Warriar
Whole-time Director
NARENDRA JAIN
Independent Director
Shamik Das Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Meghal Shah
Independent Director
Viswanathan Krishnan
Independent Director
Anand Bathiya
Managing Director
Nemkumar H
Reports by IIFL Securities Ltd
Summary
IIFL Securities Limited, promoted by first generation entrepreneurs, Mr. Nirmal Jain and Mr. Venkataraman Rajamani was incorporated in March 21,1996. IIFL Securities is one of the largest independent full-service broking house providing diversified financial services and product distribution and is also a SEBI registered Merchant Banker. The Companys retail brokerage and financial product distribution businesses comprises equity, commodities and currency broking, depository participant services, distribution of mutual funds, bonds, fixed income products, portfolio management services (PMS), alternative investment funds (AIF) and other investment products. The Company also offers in-depth insight on asset allocation, market dynamics, wealth management and investment strategies to grow and protect customers wealth. The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on January 31, 2018 had approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst the Company, IIFL Finance Limited (erstwhile IIFL Holdings Limited; IFL), India Infoline Media and Research Services Limited (IIFL M&R), IIFL Wealth Management Limited (IIFL Wealth), India Infoline Finance Limited (IIFL Finance), IIFL Distribution Services Limited (IIFL Distribution), and their respective shareholders, under Sections 230-232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, which, inter-alia, envisages the demerger of the Securities Business Undertaking of IIFL Finance Limited into the Company. The Honble N
The IIFL Capital Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹315.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IIFL Capital Services Ltd is ₹9765.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IIFL Capital Services Ltd is 14.94 and 5.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IIFL Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IIFL Capital Services Ltd is ₹108 and ₹448.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IIFL Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.90%, 3 Years at 53.71%, 1 Year at 126.99%, 6 Month at 59.64%, 3 Month at -10.46% and 1 Month at -0.94%.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
