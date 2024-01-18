The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. March 01, 2024 has inter alia approved and declared an interim dividend of Rs. 3/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The record date for the said purpose is March 15, 2024, which has been already intimated to the Stock Exchanges(s) vide letter dated February 27, 2024.