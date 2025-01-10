IIFL Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
61.57
61.11
60.79
60.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,546.66
1,089.14
888.42
696.8
Net Worth
1,608.23
1,150.25
949.21
757.39
Minority Interest
Debt
984.49
307.96
336.29
89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,592.72
1,458.21
1,285.5
846.39
Fixed Assets
90.32
110.55
161.71
169.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
188.41
109.06
157.42
95.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
21
19.36
17.43
17.24
Networking Capital
-3,045.58
-2,077.62
-3,230.92
-1,184.82
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
37.94
18.44
22.68
28.96
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1,775.46
1,250.52
1,000
1,058.45
Sundry Creditors
-1.61
-1.7
-0.96
-2.55
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4,857.37
-3,344.88
-4,252.64
-2,269.68
Cash
4,382.66
2,801.76
3,691.44
1,653.05
Total Assets
1,636.81
963.11
797.08
749.94
