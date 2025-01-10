iifl-logo-icon 1
IIFL Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

288.95
(-6.58%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

61.57

61.11

60.79

60.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,546.66

1,089.14

888.42

696.8

Net Worth

1,608.23

1,150.25

949.21

757.39

Minority Interest

Debt

984.49

307.96

336.29

89

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2,592.72

1,458.21

1,285.5

846.39

Fixed Assets

90.32

110.55

161.71

169.45

Intangible Assets

Investments

188.41

109.06

157.42

95.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

21

19.36

17.43

17.24

Networking Capital

-3,045.58

-2,077.62

-3,230.92

-1,184.82

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

37.94

18.44

22.68

28.96

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1,775.46

1,250.52

1,000

1,058.45

Sundry Creditors

-1.61

-1.7

-0.96

-2.55

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4,857.37

-3,344.88

-4,252.64

-2,269.68

Cash

4,382.66

2,801.76

3,691.44

1,653.05

Total Assets

1,636.81

963.11

797.08

749.94

