IIFL Securities Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
645.37
639.92
686.43
558.78
506.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
645.37
639.92
686.43
558.78
506.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
58.34
3.88
17.92
23.49
26.69
Total Income
703.7
643.8
704.36
582.27
533.66
Total Expenditure
379.03
340.38
349.55
318.37
347.75
PBIDT
324.67
303.43
354.81
263.9
185.91
Interest
47.78
44.02
53.95
42.92
30.16
PBDT
276.89
259.41
300.86
220.98
155.75
Depreciation
13.31
11.76
63.42
17.8
16.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
56.73
65.11
54.57
50.24
39.87
Deferred Tax
1.51
0.24
2.3
2.42
-7.99
Reported Profit After Tax
205.34
182.28
180.57
150.51
107.64
Minority Interest After NP
0.28
0.09
0.69
0.55
-0.14
Net Profit after Minority Interest
205.06
182.19
179.87
149.96
107.77
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
205.06
182.19
179.87
149.96
107.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.67
5.94
5.87
4.91
3.53
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
50.2
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
61.8
61.63
61.57
61.45
61.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
50.3
47.41
51.68
47.22
36.67
PBDTM(%)
42.9
40.53
43.82
39.54
30.72
PATM(%)
31.81
28.48
26.3
26.93
21.23
