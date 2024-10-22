Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

IIFL Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; (b) Any other business with the permission of the chair. Further pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for designated persons (including directors) and their immediate relatives from October 01 2024 to October 24 2024 (both days inclusive). This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI-LODR), the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. October 22, 2024 has, inter-alia, considered and approved Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditor of the Company as required under Regulation 33 of SEBI-LODR. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 26 Jul 2024

IIFL Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; (b) Any other business with the permission of the chair. Further pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for designated persons (including directors) and their immediate relatives from July 01 2024 to August 02 2024 (both days inclusive). Kindly take the same on record and oblige. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI-LODR), the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, July 02, 2024 has, inter-alia, considered and approved the Material Related Party Transactions, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing AGM. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11.00 A.M. and concluded at 11:40 A.M. Kindly take the above on record and oblige. Read less..

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 28 May 2024

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company vide its Circular resolution May 28, 2024, have appointed Senior Management Personnel of the Company.

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 10 May 2024

IIFL Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Standalone and Consolidated audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (b) Issuance of Secured or Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures in one or more tranches on an annual basis through private placement basis; Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 16, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 Information pursuant to Regulation 30(5) of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 10 May 2024

Outcome of the Board meeting held on today i.e. May 10, 2024 IIFL Securities Limited has informed regarding change in Directors of the Company.

Board Meeting 1 Mar 2024 27 Feb 2024

IIFL Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2023-2024 if any. (b) Any other business. Further we wish to inform that pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations Friday March 15 2024 will be fixed as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders of the Company to receive the interim dividend if declared by the Board of Directors at its aforesaid meeting. Further pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Disclosure Practices the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the designated persons (including Directors) and their immediate relatives from February 28 2024 to March 03 2024 (both days inclusive). The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. March 01, 2024 has inter alia approved and declared an interim dividend of Rs. 3/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The record date for the said purpose is March 15, 2024, which has been already intimated to the Stock Exchanges(s) vide letter dated February 27, 2024. This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulation), the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. March 01, 2024 has inter-alia approved and declared an interim dividend of Rs. 3/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each (i.e. 150%) for the financial year 2023-2024. The record date for the said purpose is March 15, 2024, which has been already intimated to the Stock Exchange(s) vide letter dated February 27, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 12:05 p.m. Kindly take the above on record and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.03.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024