|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|5 Aug 2024
|13 Jul 2024
|We wish to inform you that the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the IIFL Securities Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 5, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. (IST) through Video We wish to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday, July 30, 2024 to Monday, August 5, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 29th AGM of the Company. Proceeding of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, August 5, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024) Disclosure under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the 29th Annual General Meeting of IIFL Securities Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
