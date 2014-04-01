To the Members of IIFL Securities Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone Ind AS financial statements of IIFL Securities Limited, which comprise Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as " the financial statements " ).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the " Act " ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ( " Ind AS " ) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( " ICAI " ) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Sr No. Key Audit Matter Response to Key Audit Matter 1. Information technology (IT) systems used in financial reporting process. We obtained an understanding of the Holding Company s IT control environment relevant to the audit. The Holding company s operational and financial processes are dependent on IT systems due to large volume of transactions that are processed daily. We tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Holding Company s General IT controls over the key IT systems which are critical to financial reporting. We therefore identified IT systems and controls over financial reporting as a key audit matter for the Holding Company. We also tested key automated and manual controls and logic for system generated reports relevant to the audit that would materially impact the financial statements. In addition to above, we have also relied on the work of the internal auditors and system auditors.

2. Contingent Liabilities Our audit procedure in response to this key Audit Matter inter- alia included: The Company is involved in various disputes with regulatory authorities and others for which final outcomes cannot be easily predicted and which could potentially result in significant liabilities. The assessment of the risks associated with the litigations is based on complex assumptions, which require the use of judgment and such judgment relates, primarily, to the assessment of the uncertainties connected to the prediction of the outcome of the proceedings and to the adequacy of the disclosures in the financial statements. Because of the judgment required, the materiality of such litigations and the complexity of the assessment process, this is identified as a Key Audit Matter. (Refer Note No.31 of the Financial Statements regarding disclosure of contingent liabilities). • Assessment of the process and relevant controls implemented to identify litigations and pending administrative proceedings. • Assessment of assumptions used in the evaluation of potential legal risks performed by the legal of the Company considering the legal precedence and other rulings in similar cases. • Inquiry with the legal department personnel regarding the status of the most significant disputes and perusal of the key relevant documentation. • Analysis of opinion obtained by the Company from external experts, wherever available. • Review of the adequacy of the disclosures in the notes to the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor s Report Thereon

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company s Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements Auditors Report(s) thereon. The Company s Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditor s Report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting standards specified under Sec 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from

material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and

timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 ( " the Order " ) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in " Annexure A " a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the financial statements.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account maintained for the purpose or preparation of the financial statements.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in " Annexure B " .

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its managing director during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note No 31 of the financial statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses- Refer Note No 40(3) of the financial statements;

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company- Refer Note No 40(4) of the financial statements;

(iv) (a) The management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ( " Intermediaries " ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ( " Ultimate Beneficiaries " ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries - Refer Note No 40(1) of the financial statements;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by

the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ( " Funding Parties " ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ( " Ultimate Beneficiaries " ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries - Refer Note No 40(2) of the financial statements; and

(c) In our opinion and based on the audit procedures, we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

(v) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act;

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting

software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being trampled with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For V. Sankar Aiyar & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN 109208W) Place: Mumbai Date: May 16, 2024 (S Nagabushanam) (M.No.107022) UDIN:24107022BKFGJG1277

Annexure A

to the Independent Auditor s Report

Annexure referred to in our report of even date to the members of IIFL Securities Limited on the accounts for the year ended 31st March 2024

(i) (a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records

showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right of use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, the company has a phased programme of verification of fixed assets once in 3 years which in our opinion is reasonable considering the size of the company and nature of its fixed assets. Based on the information and the explanation given to us and on verification of the records of the Company, no material discrepancies were observed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties which are freehold and disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not revalued its Property Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder and accordingly, the requirements of paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The Company is not carrying on any trading or

manufacturing activity. Therefore Para 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has availed working capital limits from Banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with the banks are generally in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) During the year, the Company has not made any investment, provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, firm, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties except the following: -

The Company has granted unsecured loans to subsidiary Companies, during the year: -

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the Company examined by us, during the year the Company has provided loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties as follows:

Loans ( in Millions) Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year - Others 128,073.69 - Subsidiaries 122,177.69 - Other related parties 5,896.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Others 9,164.28 - Subsidiaries 395.00 - Other related parties -

During the year the Company has not provided advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on these is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties are not prejudicial to the Company s interest.

During the year the Company has not made investments, provided guarantees, given security and granted advances in the nature of loans and guarantees to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on these is not applicable to the Company.

(c) In respect of loan granted by the Company, where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, the repayments

of principal amounts and receipts of interest have generally been regular.

The Company has not granted advances in the nature of loans during the year to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Accordingly, the requirement to report on this is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There are no amounts of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

The Company has not granted advances in the nature of loans during the year to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on this is not applicable to the Company.

(e) There were no loans granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

The Company has not granted advances in the nature of loans during the year to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on this is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has granted loans or advances repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies or other parties. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans granted to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act,2013.

Amount in )

Particulars All Parties Related Promoters Parties Aggregate mount of loans - - -Repayable on 128,073.69 - - demand million Percentage of loans to total loans 100% --

The Company has not granted advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to Companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on these is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the Company examined by us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees and securities made as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification of the records, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public, within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and Rules framed thereunder. We are further informed that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or other tribunal.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of the class of industry the company falls under, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act. Therefore, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given

to us and based on our verification of the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, service tax, sales tax, value added tax, goods and services tax, cess and other statutory dues as applicable to the Company with the appropriate authorities. Further as explained to us, there are no undisputed statutory dues outstanding for more than six months as at March 31, 2024 from the date they became payable;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the Company examined by us, there are no cases of non-deposit of disputed dues of sales tax or goods and services tax or duty of customs or duty of excise. However, according to the information and explanations given to us, the following dues of service tax and income tax has not been deposited by the Company on account of dispute:

Nature of the Statute Nature of the Dispute Amount of Tax ( in Millions) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Service Tax, 1994 Service Tax on Delayed Payment Charges 338.88 Outstanding out of total demand of 346.63. 01.04.2014 to 31.03.2016 CESTAT Service Tax, 1994 Service Tax on FII - Brokerage 142.58 Outstanding out of total demand of 146.52. 01.04.2014 to 30.09.2014 CESTAT Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Nil Outstanding out of total demand of 22.41. Financial Year 2013-14 CIT (Appeal) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 257.49 Outstanding out of total demand of 367.99 Financial Year 2014-15 Rectification Filed Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 37.13 Outstanding out of total demand of 46.42. Financial Year 2015-16 CIT (Appeal) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Nil Outstanding out of total demand of 103.91. Financial Year 2018-19 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax NIL Outstanding out of total demand of 9.51. Financial Year 2019-20 CIT (Appeal) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 75.84 Outstanding out of total demand of 87.18. Financial Year 2020-21 CIT (Appeal)

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and records of the Company examined by us, in respect of tax assessments made under the Income Tax Act, 1961, there are no transactions which have been surrendered or disclosed as income by the Company. Accordingly, there are no previously unrecorded income and related assets which have been accounted in the books of account during the year.

(ix) According to information and explanation given to us and records of the Company examined by us,

a. the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. In our opinion, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purpose for which they were obtained.

d. And based on the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used long-term purposes by the Company.

e. the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, and it s associate and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order not applicable.

f. the Company has not raised any loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, and it s associate and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order not applicable.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and

explanation given to us and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under the clause 3(x)(a) is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under the clause 3(x)(b) is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed

and information and explanations given by the management, 2 cases of fraud have been reported during the year as below:

Nature of Fraud Amount Involved (As determined by Management) Ponzi scheme wherein Relationship Manager had promised assured returns and was involved in forging documents of clients. We are informed that the services of the Relationship Manager had since been terminated by the Company. 25 Lakhs Lucknow Authorized Person had mapped his contact details in client details. We are informed that the services of the Authorized Person has since been terminated. We are informed that no FIR has been filed and no compensation has been claimed by the Client

(b) We have not filed Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government since we have not come across any instances of fraud by the Company or on the Company during the year.

(c) The Company has a whistle blower policy system in place and according to the information and explanation received, no complaints have been received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report).

(xii) In our Opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence clause (xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on verification of the records and approvals of the Audit Committee, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the

Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him during the year.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion and according to information and

explanation given to us, the Company is not required

to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3 (xvi)

(d) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and also in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the requirements of Clause 3(xviii) of the Order not applicable to the Company.

(xix) In our opinion and on the basis of examination of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the balance sheet date as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to information and explanation given to us

and records examined by us, the Company does not have other than ongoing projects. Hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us and records examined by us, in respect of ongoing projects, the Company does not have any unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount. Hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

For V. Sankar Aiyar & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN 109208W) Place: Mumbai Date: May 16, 2024 (S Nagabushanam) (M.No.107022) UDIN:24107022BKFGJG1277

Annexure B

to the Independent Auditor s Report

Annexure referred to in our report of even date to the members of IIFL Securities Limited on the standalone accounts for the year ended 31st March 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ( " the Act " )

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of IIFL Securities Limited ( " the Company " ) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the " Guidance Note " ) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A company s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.