Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
365.63
20.73
20.66
0.11
Preference Capital
44.19
44.19
44.19
0
Reserves
3,605.69
1,971.2
2,980.24
2,465.06
Net Worth
4,015.51
2,036.12
3,045.09
2,465.17
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,057.8
|23.06
|11,06,338.8
|11,828
|4.12
|54,531
|232.84
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,482.5
|22.97
|6,15,890
|7,759
|2.9
|36,907
|222.79
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,541.4
|34.52
|4,18,284.34
|2,657
|3.89
|13,829
|114.88
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
240.65
|20.94
|2,52,294.46
|2,614.2
|2.49
|17,770
|61.51
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,685.75
|35.1
|1,68,576.37
|1,386
|1.14
|9,966.6
|757.68
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Gaurang Shah
Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer
Lalit Khesre
Whole Time Director & Chief Operating Officer
Harsh Jain
Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer
Ishan Bansal
Whole Time Director & CTO
Neeraj Singh
Nominee
Ashish Agrawal
Independent Director
Neetu Kashiramka
Independent Director
ANKIT NAGORI
Independent Director
Neeru Chaudhry
Vaishnavi Tech Park Southtower,
3rd Flr Survey No 16/1 & 17/2,
Karnataka - 560103
Tel: +91 80 6960 1300
Website: http://www.groww.in
Email: corp.secretarial@groww.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd
