Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd Share Price

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

03 Nov, 2025

Share PriceShare Price

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

365.63

20.73

20.66

0.11

Preference Capital

44.19

44.19

44.19

0

Reserves

3,605.69

1,971.2

2,980.24

2,465.06

Net Worth

4,015.51

2,036.12

3,045.09

2,465.17

Minority Interest

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,057.8

23.0611,06,338.811,8284.1254,531232.84

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,482.5

22.976,15,8907,7592.936,907222.79

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,541.4

34.524,18,284.342,6573.8913,829114.88

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

240.65

20.942,52,294.462,614.22.4917,77061.51

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,685.75

35.11,68,576.371,3861.149,966.6757.68

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Gaurang Shah

Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer

Lalit Khesre

Whole Time Director & Chief Operating Officer

Harsh Jain

Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer

Ishan Bansal

Whole Time Director & CTO

Neeraj Singh

Nominee

Ashish Agrawal

Independent Director

Neetu Kashiramka

Independent Director

ANKIT NAGORI

Independent Director

Neeru Chaudhry

Registered Office

Vaishnavi Tech Park Southtower,

3rd Flr Survey No 16/1 & 17/2,

Karnataka - 560103

Tel: +91 80 6960 1300

Website: http://www.groww.in

Email: corp.secretarial@groww.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 03 Nov ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 03 Nov ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 03 Nov ‘25

What is the CAGR of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd?

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

