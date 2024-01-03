iifl-logo

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

365.63

20.73

20.66

0.11

Preference Capital

44.19

44.19

44.19

0

Reserves

3,605.69

1,971.2

2,980.24

2,465.06

Net Worth

4,015.51

2,036.12

3,045.09

2,465.17

Minority Interest

Debt

15.44

20.29

28.51

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

10.28

0.31

0

0

Total Liabilities

4,041.23

2,056.72

3,073.6

2,465.17

Fixed Assets

30.51

28.99

41

8.64

Intangible Assets

Investments

3,325.01

2,210.19

1,784.9

851.6

Deferred Tax Asset Net

8.81

35.99

0

0

Networking Capital

562.95

-571.04

553.6

1,476.82

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

284.93

691.71

293.25

140.8

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

487.05

1,035.8

391.27

1,475.47

Sundry Creditors

-171.08

-808.83

-66.19

-123.38

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-37.95

-1,489.72

-64.73

-16.07

Cash

113.94

352.6

694.1

128.11

Total Assets

4,041.22

2,056.73

3,073.6

2,465.17

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.