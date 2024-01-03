Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
365.63
20.73
20.66
0.11
Preference Capital
44.19
44.19
44.19
0
Reserves
3,605.69
1,971.2
2,980.24
2,465.06
Net Worth
4,015.51
2,036.12
3,045.09
2,465.17
Minority Interest
Debt
15.44
20.29
28.51
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.28
0.31
0
0
Total Liabilities
4,041.23
2,056.72
3,073.6
2,465.17
Fixed Assets
30.51
28.99
41
8.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,325.01
2,210.19
1,784.9
851.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.81
35.99
0
0
Networking Capital
562.95
-571.04
553.6
1,476.82
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
284.93
691.71
293.25
140.8
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
487.05
1,035.8
391.27
1,475.47
Sundry Creditors
-171.08
-808.83
-66.19
-123.38
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-37.95
-1,489.72
-64.73
-16.07
Cash
113.94
352.6
694.1
128.11
Total Assets
4,041.22
2,056.73
3,073.6
2,465.17
