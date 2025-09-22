iifl-logo

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

Loading...

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

22 Sep, 2025|07:15 AM

No Record Found

Share Price

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

20.16

13.44

9.6

9.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

246.53

214.5

117.67

103.75

Net Worth

266.69

227.94

127.27

113.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

993

40.116,17,892.454,133.080.5616,437.75141.41

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,067.75

263.073,30,387.83329.920.05434.3752.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

316.9

368.492,01,335.5871.460.16134.2839.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

129.7

25.431,69,498.521,745.691.236,901.0741.64

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,213.8

100.611,47,056.382,035.740.7294.751,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Express Zone A Wing 10th Floor,

Western Express H/W Goregaon-E,

Maharashtra - 400063

Tel: +91 22 6281 7000

Website: http://www.anandrathi.com

Email: secretarial@rathi.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd share price today?

The Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 22 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 22 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 22 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd?

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.