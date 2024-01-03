Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
20.16
13.44
9.6
9.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
246.53
214.5
117.67
103.75
Net Worth
266.69
227.94
127.27
113.35
Minority Interest
Debt
299.49
275.52
186.73
233.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.17
1.66
1.68
1.7
Total Liabilities
567.35
505.12
315.68
348.1
Fixed Assets
56.03
51.27
35.7
43.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.52
9.02
1.63
1.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.81
8.97
7.11
9.59
Networking Capital
-433.54
-332.67
-393.74
-382.24
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
203.81
141.47
143.44
329.57
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
426.69
366.87
175.68
94.06
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-595.36
-741.84
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1,064.04
-841.01
-117.5
-64.02
Cash
917.54
768.54
664.98
675.99
Total Assets
567.36
505.13
315.68
348.1
