Summary

Incorporated in June 1992, Arihant Capital Markets Limited, is an ISO 9001:2008 Certified Company. It is one of the leading financial services companies in India. The Company is registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under the Stock brokers and sub-brokers Regulations, 1992 and is a member of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. and National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited. The Company acts as a stock broker and commodities broker to execute proprietary trades and also trades on behalf of its clients which include retail customers (including high net worth individuals), mutual funds, financial institutions and corporate clients. It is registered with Central Depository Services (India) Limited and National Securities Depository Limited in the capacity of Depository Participant and also registered with SEBI in capacity of Research Analyst and Merchant Banker. Company is also AMFI registered Mutual Fund distributor.The company has its presence in 200+cities with over 620 offices across India. It also has a dedicated institutional team, which caters to mutual fund houses, insurance companies and almost all banks active in the capital market segment.In 2002, the Company set up Institutional Desk in Mumbai; it started Commodity Business. In 2008, the Company launched currency derivatives & interest rate futures trading; In 2012, the Company acquired 51% shares of Arihant Fi

Read More