Arihant Capital Markets Ltd Share Price

98.81
(-4.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:29:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open103.6
  • Day's High103.6
  • 52 Wk High124.8
  • Prev. Close103.21
  • Day's Low97.43
  • 52 Wk Low 49.2
  • Turnover (lac)267.48
  • P/E14.04
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value31.53
  • EPS7.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,028.74
  • Div. Yield0.49
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd KEY RATIOS

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd Corporate Action

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:46 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.67%

Institutions: 0.67%

Non-Institutions: 29.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.41

10.41

10.41

10.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

283.13

221.87

197.18

146.74

Net Worth

293.54

232.28

207.59

157.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

42.67

49.89

-46.04

111.89

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

235.14

137.55

169.75

115.62

90.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

235.14

137.55

169.75

115.62

90.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.04

0.09

Other Income

2.57

0.87

1.12

0.96

0.18

View Annually Results

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Arihant Capital Markets Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashok kumar Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sunil kumar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mahesh Pancholi

Independent Director

Ashish Maheshwari

Joint Managing Director

Arpit Jain

Independent Director

Jitendra Jain

Independent Director

Swanubhuti Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arihant Capital Markets Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in June 1992, Arihant Capital Markets Limited, is an ISO 9001:2008 Certified Company. It is one of the leading financial services companies in India. The Company is registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under the Stock brokers and sub-brokers Regulations, 1992 and is a member of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. and National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited. The Company acts as a stock broker and commodities broker to execute proprietary trades and also trades on behalf of its clients which include retail customers (including high net worth individuals), mutual funds, financial institutions and corporate clients. It is registered with Central Depository Services (India) Limited and National Securities Depository Limited in the capacity of Depository Participant and also registered with SEBI in capacity of Research Analyst and Merchant Banker. Company is also AMFI registered Mutual Fund distributor.The company has its presence in 200+cities with over 620 offices across India. It also has a dedicated institutional team, which caters to mutual fund houses, insurance companies and almost all banks active in the capital market segment.In 2002, the Company set up Institutional Desk in Mumbai; it started Commodity Business. In 2008, the Company launched currency derivatives & interest rate futures trading; In 2012, the Company acquired 51% shares of Arihant Fi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Arihant Capital Markets Ltd share price today?

The Arihant Capital Markets Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹98.81 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd is ₹1028.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd is 14.04 and 3.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arihant Capital Markets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd is ₹49.2 and ₹124.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd?

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.77%, 3 Years at 29.71%, 1 Year at 49.04%, 6 Month at 42.16%, 3 Month at -5.34% and 1 Month at -3.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.81 %
Institutions - 0.68 %
Public - 29.51 %

