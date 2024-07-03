Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹103.6
Prev. Close₹103.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹267.48
Day's High₹103.6
Day's Low₹97.43
52 Week's High₹124.8
52 Week's Low₹49.2
Book Value₹31.53
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,028.74
P/E14.04
EPS7.34
Divi. Yield0.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.41
10.41
10.41
10.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
283.13
221.87
197.18
146.74
Net Worth
293.54
232.28
207.59
157.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
42.67
49.89
-46.04
111.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
235.14
137.55
169.75
115.62
90.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
235.14
137.55
169.75
115.62
90.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.04
0.09
Other Income
2.57
0.87
1.12
0.96
0.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok kumar Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sunil kumar Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mahesh Pancholi
Independent Director
Ashish Maheshwari
Joint Managing Director
Arpit Jain
Independent Director
Jitendra Jain
Independent Director
Swanubhuti Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arihant Capital Markets Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in June 1992, Arihant Capital Markets Limited, is an ISO 9001:2008 Certified Company. It is one of the leading financial services companies in India. The Company is registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under the Stock brokers and sub-brokers Regulations, 1992 and is a member of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. and National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited. The Company acts as a stock broker and commodities broker to execute proprietary trades and also trades on behalf of its clients which include retail customers (including high net worth individuals), mutual funds, financial institutions and corporate clients. It is registered with Central Depository Services (India) Limited and National Securities Depository Limited in the capacity of Depository Participant and also registered with SEBI in capacity of Research Analyst and Merchant Banker. Company is also AMFI registered Mutual Fund distributor.The company has its presence in 200+cities with over 620 offices across India. It also has a dedicated institutional team, which caters to mutual fund houses, insurance companies and almost all banks active in the capital market segment.In 2002, the Company set up Institutional Desk in Mumbai; it started Commodity Business. In 2008, the Company launched currency derivatives & interest rate futures trading; In 2012, the Company acquired 51% shares of Arihant Fi
The Arihant Capital Markets Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹98.81 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd is ₹1028.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd is 14.04 and 3.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arihant Capital Markets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd is ₹49.2 and ₹124.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.77%, 3 Years at 29.71%, 1 Year at 49.04%, 6 Month at 42.16%, 3 Month at -5.34% and 1 Month at -3.39%.
