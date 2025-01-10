Arihant Capital Markets Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.41
10.41
10.41
10.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
283.13
221.87
197.18
146.74
Net Worth
293.54
232.28
207.59
157.15
Minority Interest
Debt
92.46
50.59
77.88
48.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.68
1.15
1.5
0.39
Total Liabilities
386.68
284.02
286.97
205.59
Fixed Assets
14.53
13.86
9.63
8.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.82
22.52
29.42
22.83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-39.14
49.08
9.44
-39.14
Inventories
29.05
4.72
16.73
9.87
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
96.3
172.69
196.15
144.59
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
200.06
75.88
62.23
22.89
Sundry Creditors
-311.38
-182.74
-236
-156.96
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-53.17
-21.47
-29.67
-59.53
Cash
395.47
198.57
238.47
213.01
Total Assets
386.68
284.03
286.96
205.6
