Arihant Capital Markets Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
42.67
49.89
-46.04
111.89
Other operating items
Operating
42.67
49.89
-46.04
111.89
Capital expenditure
1.75
0.35
-7.5
2.35
Free cash flow
44.42
50.25
-53.54
114.24
Equity raised
345.48
260.87
197.86
150.73
Investing
6.59
1.55
5.09
-12.36
Financing
29.83
13.26
-56.64
82.97
Dividends paid
1.56
0
0
1.56
Net in cash
427.88
325.93
92.77
337.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.