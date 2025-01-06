iifl-logo-icon 1
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd Cash Flow Statement

96.91
(-6.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

42.67

49.89

-46.04

111.89

Other operating items

Operating

42.67

49.89

-46.04

111.89

Capital expenditure

1.75

0.35

-7.5

2.35

Free cash flow

44.42

50.25

-53.54

114.24

Equity raised

345.48

260.87

197.86

150.73

Investing

6.59

1.55

5.09

-12.36

Financing

29.83

13.26

-56.64

82.97

Dividends paid

1.56

0

0

1.56

Net in cash

427.88

325.93

92.77

337.14

