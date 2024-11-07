Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. To consider the appointment of Mr. Arpit Jain (DIN: 06544441), Joint Managing Director as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. 1. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon; 2. Appointment of Mr. Arpit Jain (DIN: 06544441) as Chief Executive Officer of the Company; 3. Approval for incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary Read less.. Mr. Arpit Jain also appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

ARIHANT CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Fund Raising by way of equity shares or other instruments or securities through permissible modes including Right Issue / QIP or any other permissible mode and/ or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to such statutory/ regulatory approvals as applicable. 2. Other incidental and ancillary matters.

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

ARIHANT CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon; 2. Other incidental and ancillary matters. Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 13 Jun 2024

ARIHANT CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and approve the divestment of 100% Equity stake/investment held in its wholly owned subsidiary company viz. Arihant Insurance Broking Services Limited subject to the approval of IRDAI. 2. Other incidental and ancillary matters. Divestment of 100% Equity stake/investment held in its wholly owned subsidiary company: The Board considered and approved the divestment of 100% Equity stake/investment held in its wholly owned subsidiary company viz., Arihant Insurance Broking Services Limited subject to the approval of IRDAI. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 22 May 2024

ARIHANT CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The proposal for raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares convertible securities including share warrants and / or any other eligible securities on a preferential basis or any other permissible mode thereof as may be deemed fit to the board in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 the Companies Act 2013 and other applicable laws and regulations for the time being in force as amended. 2. To approve the place date time and notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders for obtaining consent on necessary resolutions and matter. 3. Other incidental and ancillary matters. In continuation to our letter dated May 22, 2024, and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. May 25, 2024 Acquring the whole or substantially the whole of the entity i.e. Get Prosper Capital Pvt. Ltd. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

ARIHANT CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon; 2. To consider and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ending March 31 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3. To approve the re-appointment of Mr. Ashok Kumar Jain (DIN: 00184729) as Chairman and Managing Director of the company. 4. Other incidental and ancillary matters. Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday May 21, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024) Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.50 per eq. share Re -appointment of Chairman & Managing Director of the Company for a period of three years. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024) Updates (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024