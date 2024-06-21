|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|25 May 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|In continuation to our letter dated May 22, 2024, and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. May 25, 2024 Outcome of (01/2024-25) Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the company held Today i.e. June 21, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)
