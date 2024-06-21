iifl-logo-icon 1
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd EGM

90.6
(-0.41%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Arihant Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM25 May 202421 Jun 2024
In continuation to our letter dated May 22, 2024, and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. May 25, 2024 Outcome of (01/2024-25) Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the company held Today i.e. June 21, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)

Arihant Capital: Related News

No Record Found

