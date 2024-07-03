Summary

5Paise Capital Limited(5PCL) was originally incorporated on July 10, 2007 as India Infoline Finance Holdings Limited with the ROC. The Company obtained the Certificate for Commencement of Business on July 19, 2007 from the ROC. Further, the name of Company subsequently changed to IIFL Capital Limited, issued by the ROC on November 06, 2007. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to 5paisa Capital Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation, consequent upon change of name was issued by Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu at Chennai on August 12, 2015. The company, a wholly owned Subsidiary of IIFL Holdings Ltd, is engaged in providing an online technology platform for trading in National Stock Exchange of India & BSE Ltd through web based trading terminal, mobile application and a state of the art Call and Trade Unit. 5PCL is also a SEBi approved Research analyst, a Depository Participant under CDSL and registered member of AMFI. 5PCL provides a wide range of financial services to its customers including depository services, distribution Of mutual funds, bonds and debentures, Equity and Mutual fund research etc through its technology based platforms.In 2017-18, the 5paisa digital undertaking business was demerged from IIFL Holdings Limited to the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger which became effective from October 01, 2016. The Company got listed on BSE and NSE on November 16, 2017, post successful completion of Demerger process from erstwhile

