SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹476.8
Prev. Close₹474.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹181.35
Day's High₹476.85
Day's Low₹451
52 Week's High₹758.45
52 Week's Low₹458
Book Value₹186.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,425.06
P/E24.63
EPS19.28
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.19
30.64
44.42
25.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
509.62
436.13
333.34
133.23
Net Worth
540.81
466.77
377.76
158.75
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
394.57
337.86
296.96
192.91
108.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
394.57
337.86
296.96
192.91
108.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.16
1.5
1.02
1.66
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Archana Hingorani
Whole Time Director / CBO
Prakarsh Sharad Gagdani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nirali Sanghi
Whole Time Director & CFO
Gourav Munjal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Milin Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Namita Godbole
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ravindra Garikipati
Managing Director & CEO
Narayan Gangadhar
Reports by 5Paisa Capital Ltd
Summary
5Paise Capital Limited(5PCL) was originally incorporated on July 10, 2007 as India Infoline Finance Holdings Limited with the ROC. The Company obtained the Certificate for Commencement of Business on July 19, 2007 from the ROC. Further, the name of Company subsequently changed to IIFL Capital Limited, issued by the ROC on November 06, 2007. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to 5paisa Capital Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation, consequent upon change of name was issued by Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu at Chennai on August 12, 2015. The company, a wholly owned Subsidiary of IIFL Holdings Ltd, is engaged in providing an online technology platform for trading in National Stock Exchange of India & BSE Ltd through web based trading terminal, mobile application and a state of the art Call and Trade Unit. 5PCL is also a SEBi approved Research analyst, a Depository Participant under CDSL and registered member of AMFI. 5PCL provides a wide range of financial services to its customers including depository services, distribution Of mutual funds, bonds and debentures, Equity and Mutual fund research etc through its technology based platforms.In 2017-18, the 5paisa digital undertaking business was demerged from IIFL Holdings Limited to the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger which became effective from October 01, 2016. The Company got listed on BSE and NSE on November 16, 2017, post successful completion of Demerger process from erstwhile
The 5Paisa Capital Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹456.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 5Paisa Capital Ltd is ₹1425.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of 5Paisa Capital Ltd is 24.63 and 2.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 5Paisa Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 5Paisa Capital Ltd is ₹458 and ₹758.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
5Paisa Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.48%, 3 Years at 4.15%, 1 Year at -30.50%, 6 Month at -5.08%, 3 Month at -11.20% and 1 Month at -4.71%.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.