5Paisa Capital Ltd Share Price

456.4
(-3.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open476.8
  • Day's High476.85
  • 52 Wk High758.45
  • Prev. Close474.95
  • Day's Low451
  • 52 Wk Low 458
  • Turnover (lac)181.35
  • P/E24.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value186.65
  • EPS19.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,425.06
  • Div. Yield0
5Paisa Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

476.8

Prev. Close

474.95

Turnover(Lac.)

181.35

Day's High

476.85

Day's Low

451

52 Week's High

758.45

52 Week's Low

458

Book Value

186.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,425.06

P/E

24.63

EPS

19.28

Divi. Yield

0

5Paisa Capital Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

5Paisa Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

5Paisa Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.76%

Non-Promoter- 21.82%

Institutions: 21.82%

Non-Institutions: 45.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

5Paisa Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.19

30.64

44.42

25.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

509.62

436.13

333.34

133.23

Net Worth

540.81

466.77

377.76

158.75

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

394.57

337.86

296.96

192.91

108.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

394.57

337.86

296.96

192.91

108.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.16

1.5

1.02

1.66

0.06

5Paisa Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT 5Paisa Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Archana Hingorani

Whole Time Director / CBO

Prakarsh Sharad Gagdani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nirali Sanghi

Whole Time Director & CFO

Gourav Munjal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Milin Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Namita Godbole

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ravindra Garikipati

Managing Director & CEO

Narayan Gangadhar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by 5Paisa Capital Ltd

Summary

5Paise Capital Limited(5PCL) was originally incorporated on July 10, 2007 as India Infoline Finance Holdings Limited with the ROC. The Company obtained the Certificate for Commencement of Business on July 19, 2007 from the ROC. Further, the name of Company subsequently changed to IIFL Capital Limited, issued by the ROC on November 06, 2007. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to 5paisa Capital Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation, consequent upon change of name was issued by Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu at Chennai on August 12, 2015. The company, a wholly owned Subsidiary of IIFL Holdings Ltd, is engaged in providing an online technology platform for trading in National Stock Exchange of India & BSE Ltd through web based trading terminal, mobile application and a state of the art Call and Trade Unit. 5PCL is also a SEBi approved Research analyst, a Depository Participant under CDSL and registered member of AMFI. 5PCL provides a wide range of financial services to its customers including depository services, distribution Of mutual funds, bonds and debentures, Equity and Mutual fund research etc through its technology based platforms.In 2017-18, the 5paisa digital undertaking business was demerged from IIFL Holdings Limited to the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger which became effective from October 01, 2016. The Company got listed on BSE and NSE on November 16, 2017, post successful completion of Demerger process from erstwhile
Company FAQs

What is the 5Paisa Capital Ltd share price today?

The 5Paisa Capital Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹456.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of 5Paisa Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 5Paisa Capital Ltd is ₹1425.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of 5Paisa Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of 5Paisa Capital Ltd is 24.63 and 2.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of 5Paisa Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 5Paisa Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 5Paisa Capital Ltd is ₹458 and ₹758.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of 5Paisa Capital Ltd?

5Paisa Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.48%, 3 Years at 4.15%, 1 Year at -30.50%, 6 Month at -5.08%, 3 Month at -11.20% and 1 Month at -4.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of 5Paisa Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of 5Paisa Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.77 %
Institutions - 21.83 %
Public - 45.40 %

