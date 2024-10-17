|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Jan 2025
|14 Jan 2025
|Intimation of appointment of Mr. Gaurav Seth as Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|5Paisa Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Jul 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|5Paisa Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2024
|15 Apr 2024
|5Paisa Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting. Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.