5Paisa Capital Ltd Board Meeting

432.9
(2.35%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:29:56 AM

5Paisa Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Jan 202514 Jan 2025
Intimation of appointment of Mr. Gaurav Seth as Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Board Meeting17 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
5Paisa Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
5Paisa Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)
Board Meeting24 Apr 202415 Apr 2024
5Paisa Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting. Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024)

