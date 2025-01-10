5Paisa Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.19
30.64
44.42
25.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
509.62
436.13
333.34
133.23
Net Worth
540.81
466.77
377.76
158.75
Minority Interest
Debt
336.32
169.28
278.98
233.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.08
0.16
0.49
0.47
Total Liabilities
877.21
636.21
657.23
393.15
Fixed Assets
24.86
15.44
10.58
6.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.34
14.26
19.56
12.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.75
6.01
12.42
17.58
Networking Capital
-973.07
-872.43
-836.97
-306.11
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.03
0.05
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
197.68
135.96
116.3
167.2
Sundry Creditors
-0.69
-1.16
-0.98
-0.43
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1,170.09
-1,007.28
-952.29
-472.88
Cash
1,636.69
1,300.28
1,199.98
523.89
Total Assets
701.57
463.56
405.57
254.07
