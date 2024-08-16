|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|10 Sep 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|AGM 10/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we enclose herewith the Notice of 17th (Seventeenth) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. We request you to kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024) Summary of Proceedings of 17th (Seventeenth) Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.09.2024)
