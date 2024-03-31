To the Board of Directors of 5paisa Capital Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statement of 5PAISA CAPITAL LIMITED ("the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the

Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive

Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,

2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Response to Key Audit Matter Information technology (IT) systems used in financial reporting process. We obtained an understanding of the Companys IT control environment relevant to the audit. The companys operational and financial processes are dependent on IT systems due to large volume of transactions that are processed daily. We tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys General IT controls over the key IT systems which are critical to financial reporting. We therefore identified IT systems and controls over financial reporting as a key audit matter for the Company. We also tested key automated and manual controls and logic for system generated reports relevant to the audit that would materially impact the financial statements. In addition to above, we have also relied on the work of the internal auditors and system auditors.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Management Discussion and Analysis report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The

Directors report and Management Discussion and Analysis report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Directors report and Management Discussion and Analysis report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

These Standalone financial statements have been prepared on the basis of the standalone annual financial statements of the

Company. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the net profit and other income and other financial information of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. doubt on the ability of the In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the

Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statement as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic audit findings, decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial deficiencies in internal control that we statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

comprehensive Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company to express an opinion on the Standalone financial

Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant any significant during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure

A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profitand Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its managing director during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements- Refer Note No 30 of the Standalone Financial Statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses- Refer Note No 42(c) of the Standalone

Financial Statements;

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company- Refer Note No 42(d) of the Standalone Financial

Statements;

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries - Refer Note No 42(a) of the Standalone

Financial Statements;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries - Refer Note No 42(b) of the Standalone Financial

Statements; and

(c) In our opinion and based on the audit procedures, we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being trampled with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended

March 31, 2024.

For V. Sankar Aiyar & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN 109208W) Asha Patel Partner (M.No.166048) UDIN: 24166048BKFDHU3163 Place: Mumbai Date: April 24, 2024

Annexure referred to in our report of even date to the members of 5Paisa Capital Limited on the accounts for the year ended 31st March 2024

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper books showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets year and were were due for verification physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed onsuchverification

(c) The Company does not have any immovable property. Therefore, paragraph 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions

(Prohibition) Act 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder and accordingly, the requirements of paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The Company is not carrying on any trading or manufacturing activity. Therefore, paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has availed working capital limits from Banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year company has provided loans to the companies, firms, Limited Liability

Partnerships or any other parties as follows :

100% cellpadding=2> Particulars Amount in Millions Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year Others 1,08,352.60 – Subsidiaries NIL Other related parties NIL Balance Outstanding as at Balance Sheet date in respect of above cases Others 1,756.34 – Subsidiaries and other related parties NIL

The Company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firm, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Therefore, paragraph 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

During the year the Company has not made investments, provided guarantees, given security and granted advances in the nature of loans and guarantees to companies, firms, Limited Liability

Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on these is not applicable to the Company.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated and in the absence of such schedule, we are unable to comment on the regularity of the repayments of principal amounts and payment of interest. (Refer reporting under clause (iii) (f) below)

The Company has not granted advances in the nature of loans during the year to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Accordingly, the requirement to report on this is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There are no amounts of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

The Company has not granted advances in the nature of loans during the year to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on this is of thenot applicable to the Company.

(e) There were no loans granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

The Company has not granted advances in the nature of loans during the year to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on this is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has granted loans or advances repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies or other parties. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans granted to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act,2013.

Particulars All Parties Related Parties Promo- ters Aggregate amount of loans – – – Repayable on demand 1,08,352.60 – – Percentage of loans to total loans 100% – –

The Company has not granted advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to Companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on these is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees and securities made as applicable.

(v) According to information and explanations given to us and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public, within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and Rules framed thereunder. We are informed that no order has been passed by the

Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or other tribunal.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of the class of industry the company falls under, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act. Therefore, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, service tax, sales tax, value added tax, goods and services tax, cess and other statutory dues as applicable to the Company with the appropriate authorities. Further as explained to us, there are no undisputed statutory dues outstanding for more than six months as at March 31, 2024 from the date they became payable;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the Company examined by us, there are no cases of non-deposit of disputed dues of sales tax or goods and services tax or duty of customs or duty of excise.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of tax assessments made under the Income Tax Act, 1961, there are no transactions which have been surrendered or disclosed as income by the Company. Accordingly, there are no previously unrecorded income and related assets which have been accounted in the books of account during the year.

(ix) According to information and explanation given to us,

(a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the

Order is not applicable.

(x) According to the information and explanation given to us, (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer or public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the

Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) According to the information and explanation given to us, (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given by the management, we have not come across any instances of fraud by the Company or on the Company during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. (c) The Company has a whistle blower policy system in place and according to the information and explanation received, no complaints have been received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report).

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section

177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanation given to us,

(a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence the provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) According to the information and explanation given to us

a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause

3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment

Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the

Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) In our opinion and on the basis of examination of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the balance sheet date as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to information and explanation given to us and records examined by us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the

Act), in compliance with second proviso to Section 135(5) of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 37 to the standalone financial statements the Company does not have other than ongoing projects. Hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us and records examined by us, in respect of ongoing projects, the Company does not have any unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount. Hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

For V. Sankar Aiyar & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN 109208W) Asha Patel Partner (M.No.166048) UDIN: 24166048BKFDHU3163 Place: Mumbai Date: April 24, 2024

Annexure referred to in our report of even date to the members of 5Paisa Capital Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of 5Paisa Capital Limited

("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by

ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning Of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.