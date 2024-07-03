Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹28.85
Prev. Close₹28.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.77
Day's High₹28.85
Day's Low₹27.01
52 Week's High₹36.78
52 Week's Low₹25.9
Book Value₹20.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)41.9
P/E66.64
EPS0.42
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.25
15.25
11.94
11.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.05
14.87
8.79
8.64
Net Worth
30.3
30.12
20.73
20.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-7.92
0.56
-1.8
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8.52
6.26
6.1
3.6
2.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.52
6.26
6.1
3.6
2.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.22
0.25
0.18
0.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Paresh J Khandwala
Whole-time Director
Pranav Khandwala
Independent Director
Homiar Vakil
Executive Director & CFO
Bhagyashree Khandwala
Company Secretary
Abhishekh Joshi
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Pratik Khandwala
Additional Director
Shyam Seshadri
Additional Director
Subramanian Murlidhardas
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Khandwala Securities Ltd
Summary
Khandwala Securities Limited was established on February 09, 1993. As a corporate house, the overall operations of Company include Investment Banking, Corporate Advisory Services, Institutional Broking, Private Client Broking and Investment Advisory services. The Company is engaged in Stock broking, providing financial services and solutions like investment, institutional equities. Various businesses in the Company are divided in four segments. These are: Investment banking business comprising Capital Raising, M&A Advisory, Domestic IPOs, Private Equity placements, Corporate finance advisory, Restructuring, FCCBs and GDRs; Institutional Equities business comprising institutional equity sales, execution, research; Broking and Distribution business comprising non-institutional equity sales, trading, research, broking and distribution, depository participantship; Investment Advisory business comprising private and corporate wealth management, portfolio management.Khandwala Securities is promoted by Jayantilal Khandwala & Sons, one of the large broking houses in india with over 60 years of experience in Capital Markets and Mr. Samir S Doshi, a professional member of the Stock Exchange, Bombay, having a wide experience in various financial activities. The promoter Group today comprises of two broking firms , five memberships of the Stock Exchange, Bombay and two dealerships of OTCEI. The Company is managed by the Board and a team of professionals with considerable experience in ca
Read More
The Khandwala Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹27.47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Khandwala Securities Ltd is ₹41.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Khandwala Securities Ltd is 66.64 and 1.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Khandwala Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Khandwala Securities Ltd is ₹25.9 and ₹36.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Khandwala Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.81%, 3 Years at 12.75%, 1 Year at 7.15%, 6 Month at -3.31%, 3 Month at -6.66% and 1 Month at -3.21%.
