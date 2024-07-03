iifl-logo-icon 1
Khandwala Securities Ltd Share Price

27.47
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open28.85
  • Day's High28.85
  • 52 Wk High36.78
  • Prev. Close28.02
  • Day's Low27.01
  • 52 Wk Low 25.9
  • Turnover (lac)1.77
  • P/E66.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.34
  • EPS0.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)41.9
  • Div. Yield0
Khandwala Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

28.85

Prev. Close

28.02

Turnover(Lac.)

1.77

Day's High

28.85

Day's Low

27.01

52 Week's High

36.78

52 Week's Low

25.9

Book Value

20.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

41.9

P/E

66.64

EPS

0.42

Divi. Yield

0

Khandwala Securities Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Khandwala Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Khandwala Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.98%

Non-Promoter- 52.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Khandwala Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.25

15.25

11.94

11.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.05

14.87

8.79

8.64

Net Worth

30.3

30.12

20.73

20.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-7.92

0.56

-1.8

-0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

8.52

6.26

6.1

3.6

2.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.52

6.26

6.1

3.6

2.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.18

0.22

0.25

0.18

0.88

Khandwala Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Khandwala Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Paresh J Khandwala

Whole-time Director

Pranav Khandwala

Independent Director

Homiar Vakil

Executive Director & CFO

Bhagyashree Khandwala

Company Secretary

Abhishekh Joshi

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Pratik Khandwala

Additional Director

Shyam Seshadri

Additional Director

Subramanian Murlidhardas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Khandwala Securities Ltd

Summary

Khandwala Securities Limited was established on February 09, 1993. As a corporate house, the overall operations of Company include Investment Banking, Corporate Advisory Services, Institutional Broking, Private Client Broking and Investment Advisory services. The Company is engaged in Stock broking, providing financial services and solutions like investment, institutional equities. Various businesses in the Company are divided in four segments. These are: Investment banking business comprising Capital Raising, M&A Advisory, Domestic IPOs, Private Equity placements, Corporate finance advisory, Restructuring, FCCBs and GDRs; Institutional Equities business comprising institutional equity sales, execution, research; Broking and Distribution business comprising non-institutional equity sales, trading, research, broking and distribution, depository participantship; Investment Advisory business comprising private and corporate wealth management, portfolio management.Khandwala Securities is promoted by Jayantilal Khandwala & Sons, one of the large broking houses in india with over 60 years of experience in Capital Markets and Mr. Samir S Doshi, a professional member of the Stock Exchange, Bombay, having a wide experience in various financial activities. The promoter Group today comprises of two broking firms , five memberships of the Stock Exchange, Bombay and two dealerships of OTCEI. The Company is managed by the Board and a team of professionals with considerable experience in ca
Company FAQs

What is the Khandwala Securities Ltd share price today?

The Khandwala Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹27.47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Khandwala Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Khandwala Securities Ltd is ₹41.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Khandwala Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Khandwala Securities Ltd is 66.64 and 1.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Khandwala Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Khandwala Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Khandwala Securities Ltd is ₹25.9 and ₹36.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Khandwala Securities Ltd?

Khandwala Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.81%, 3 Years at 12.75%, 1 Year at 7.15%, 6 Month at -3.31%, 3 Month at -6.66% and 1 Month at -3.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Khandwala Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Khandwala Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 52.02 %

