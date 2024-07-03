Summary

Khandwala Securities Limited was established on February 09, 1993. As a corporate house, the overall operations of Company include Investment Banking, Corporate Advisory Services, Institutional Broking, Private Client Broking and Investment Advisory services. The Company is engaged in Stock broking, providing financial services and solutions like investment, institutional equities. Various businesses in the Company are divided in four segments. These are: Investment banking business comprising Capital Raising, M&A Advisory, Domestic IPOs, Private Equity placements, Corporate finance advisory, Restructuring, FCCBs and GDRs; Institutional Equities business comprising institutional equity sales, execution, research; Broking and Distribution business comprising non-institutional equity sales, trading, research, broking and distribution, depository participantship; Investment Advisory business comprising private and corporate wealth management, portfolio management.Khandwala Securities is promoted by Jayantilal Khandwala & Sons, one of the large broking houses in india with over 60 years of experience in Capital Markets and Mr. Samir S Doshi, a professional member of the Stock Exchange, Bombay, having a wide experience in various financial activities. The promoter Group today comprises of two broking firms , five memberships of the Stock Exchange, Bombay and two dealerships of OTCEI. The Company is managed by the Board and a team of professionals with considerable experience in ca

Read More