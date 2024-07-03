Khandwala Securities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5.69
4.9
3.81
2.17
2.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.69
4.9
3.81
2.17
2.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
1.38
0.51
0.84
0.27
Total Income
5.82
6.28
4.32
3.01
2.5
Total Expenditure
4.9
3.64
3.76
2.78
3.21
PBIDT
0.92
2.64
0.56
0.23
-0.71
Interest
0.22
0.26
0.54
0.57
0.32
PBDT
0.7
2.37
0.01
-0.34
-1.03
Depreciation
0.19
0.25
0.25
0.24
0.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.01
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
0.52
2.16
-0.2
-0.54
-1.21
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.52
2.16
-0.2
-0.54
-1.21
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.52
2.16
-0.2
-0.54
-1.21
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.34
1.42
-0.17
-0.45
-1.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.25
15.25
11.94
11.94
11.94
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.16
53.87
14.69
10.59
-31.83
PBDTM(%)
12.3
48.36
0.26
-15.66
-46.18
PATM(%)
9.13
44.08
-5.24
-24.88
-54.26
