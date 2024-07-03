iifl-logo-icon 1
Khandwala Securities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

27.48
(-1.26%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

5.69

4.9

3.81

2.17

2.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.69

4.9

3.81

2.17

2.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

1.38

0.51

0.84

0.27

Total Income

5.82

6.28

4.32

3.01

2.5

Total Expenditure

4.9

3.64

3.76

2.78

3.21

PBIDT

0.92

2.64

0.56

0.23

-0.71

Interest

0.22

0.26

0.54

0.57

0.32

PBDT

0.7

2.37

0.01

-0.34

-1.03

Depreciation

0.19

0.25

0.25

0.24

0.22

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.01

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Reported Profit After Tax

0.52

2.16

-0.2

-0.54

-1.21

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.52

2.16

-0.2

-0.54

-1.21

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.52

2.16

-0.2

-0.54

-1.21

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.34

1.42

-0.17

-0.45

-1.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.25

15.25

11.94

11.94

11.94

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.16

53.87

14.69

10.59

-31.83

PBDTM(%)

12.3

48.36

0.26

-15.66

-46.18

PATM(%)

9.13

44.08

-5.24

-24.88

-54.26

QUICKLINKS FOR Khandwala Securities Ltd

