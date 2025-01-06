Khandwala Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-7.92
0.56
-1.8
-0.06
Other operating items
Operating
-7.92
0.56
-1.8
-0.06
Capital expenditure
0.12
-1.02
0.04
-0.21
Free cash flow
-7.79
-0.45
-1.76
-0.27
Equity raised
17.45
23.59
28.31
29.67
Investing
-0.14
1.15
0
0
Financing
0.95
8.58
5.16
5.3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.48
32.86
31.71
34.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.