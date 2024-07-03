iifl-logo-icon 1
Khandwala Securities Ltd Quarterly Results

27.83
(1.31%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3.14

2.52

2.83

2.16

1.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.14

2.52

2.83

2.16

1.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.81

0.06

0.05

0.04

0.04

Total Income

7.95

2.58

2.88

2.2

1.64

Total Expenditure

7.64

1.96

3.05

1.8

1.37

PBIDT

0.31

0.61

-0.17

0.4

0.28

Interest

0.02

0.05

0.05

0.06

0.1

PBDT

0.29

0.56

-0.22

0.33

0.18

Depreciation

0.07

0.1

0.12

0.08

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.03

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

-0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.24

0.48

-0.34

0.27

0.11

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.24

0.48

-0.34

0.27

0.11

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.24

0.48

-0.34

0.27

0.11

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.15

0.31

-0.22

0.18

0.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.25

15.25

15.25

15.25

15.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.87

24.2

-6

18.51

17.5

PBDTM(%)

9.23

22.22

-7.77

15.27

11.25

PATM(%)

7.64

19.04

-12.01

12.5

6.87

QUICKLINKS FOR Khandwala Securities Ltd

