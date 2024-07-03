Khandwala Securities Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3.14
2.52
2.83
2.16
1.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.14
2.52
2.83
2.16
1.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.81
0.06
0.05
0.04
0.04
Total Income
7.95
2.58
2.88
2.2
1.64
Total Expenditure
7.64
1.96
3.05
1.8
1.37
PBIDT
0.31
0.61
-0.17
0.4
0.28
Interest
0.02
0.05
0.05
0.06
0.1
PBDT
0.29
0.56
-0.22
0.33
0.18
Depreciation
0.07
0.1
0.12
0.08
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.03
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
-0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.24
0.48
-0.34
0.27
0.11
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.24
0.48
-0.34
0.27
0.11
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.24
0.48
-0.34
0.27
0.11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.15
0.31
-0.22
0.18
0.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.25
15.25
15.25
15.25
15.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.87
24.2
-6
18.51
17.5
PBDTM(%)
9.23
22.22
-7.77
15.27
11.25
PATM(%)
7.64
19.04
-12.01
12.5
6.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.