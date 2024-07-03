Khandwala Securities Ltd Summary

Khandwala Securities Limited was established on February 09, 1993. As a corporate house, the overall operations of Company include Investment Banking, Corporate Advisory Services, Institutional Broking, Private Client Broking and Investment Advisory services. The Company is engaged in Stock broking, providing financial services and solutions like investment, institutional equities. Various businesses in the Company are divided in four segments. These are: Investment banking business comprising Capital Raising, M&A Advisory, Domestic IPOs, Private Equity placements, Corporate finance advisory, Restructuring, FCCBs and GDRs; Institutional Equities business comprising institutional equity sales, execution, research; Broking and Distribution business comprising non-institutional equity sales, trading, research, broking and distribution, depository participantship; Investment Advisory business comprising private and corporate wealth management, portfolio management.Khandwala Securities is promoted by Jayantilal Khandwala & Sons, one of the large broking houses in india with over 60 years of experience in Capital Markets and Mr. Samir S Doshi, a professional member of the Stock Exchange, Bombay, having a wide experience in various financial activities. The promoter Group today comprises of two broking firms , five memberships of the Stock Exchange, Bombay and two dealerships of OTCEI. The Company is managed by the Board and a team of professionals with considerable experience in capital markets, banking and law.Khandwala Securities commenced its activities by providing investment and financial consultancy services to corporate and individual clients. In 1993, the Company was accredited by SEBI as a Category I Merchant Banker and expanded its range of financial services to achieve a balanced mix of fund based and non-fund based activities.The Company currently offers a range of diversified financial services with focus on investment banking and investment advisory services.The Company is in the process of consolidating similar operations that are currently under different entities. The Company has embarked upon a further and extensive exercise of internal restructuring and transparency, in order to achieve global standards. Khandwala Finances Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company is being merged with the company.During the year ended March 31, 2016, Company had one associate Company i.e. Trumonee Financial Limited.