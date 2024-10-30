iifl-logo-icon 1
Khandwala Securities Ltd Board Meeting

30.21
(1.04%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:28:55 AM

Khandwala Sec. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Dec 202420 Dec 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Khandwala Securities Limited at their meeting held today i.e. 20° December 2024 has inter alia, considered and approved the following: -.
Board Meeting30 Oct 202424 Oct 2024
KHANDWALA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. (b) any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further we would like to inform you that as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours of the conclusion of the Board meeting. This is to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Wednesday, 30th October 2024 at its Registered Office of the Company, the Board inter-alia has considered and approved: (a) Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The copy of the aforesaid Financial Results along with Limited Review Report has been enclosed herewith. The said meeting of the Board was commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 1.00 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
KHANDWALA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. (b) any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting1 Jul 20241 Jul 2024
Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 1st July 2024.
Board Meeting18 May 202413 May 2024
KHANDWALA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. (b) any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company Please find enclosed Revised Outcome of the Board Meeting. Kindly update the same in your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
Notice is hereby given that separate meeting of Independent Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, March 27 2024 at the Registered office of the Company. Please find enclosed outcome of Independent Director Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)
Board Meeting22 Feb 202422 Feb 2024
Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
KHANDWALA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. (b) any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further we would like to inform you that as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours of the conclusion of the Board meeting.
Board Meeting31 Jan 202431 Jan 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Khandwala Securities Limited at its meeting held today i.e. 31st January, 2024 has inter alia, approved and taken on record the following: - 1) Appointment of Mr. Kalpen Shukla (DIN:00117482) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) for a period of 5 years with effect from January 31, 2024, as recommended by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 2) Mr. Shyam Muralidhardas Seshadri (DIN:05242397) vide his letter dated January 31, 2024 has tendered his resignation as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours on January 31, 2024. Please find enclosed Disclosure pertaining to appointment and resignation of Independent Director under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

