AGM 27/09/2024 Dear Sir; Please find enclosed herewith the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report in relation to Evoting for the AGM of the Company held on September 27, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) Dear Sir; Please find enclosed herewith the E-voting Results of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 27, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)