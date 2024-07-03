iifl-logo-icon 1
Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd Share Price

2.08
(-2.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:50 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.16
  • Day's High2.18
  • 52 Wk High3.75
  • Prev. Close2.14
  • Day's Low2.07
  • 52 Wk Low 2.01
  • Turnover (lac)25.66
  • P/E30.71
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.16
  • EPS0.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)218.4
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd Corporate Action

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:10 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.39%

Non-Promoter- 0.15%

Institutions: 0.14%

Non-Institutions: 73.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

84

84

84

84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

90.42

84.43

80.18

72.79

Net Worth

174.42

168.43

164.18

156.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

33.68

-30.73

-1.53

-0.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

56.18

33.89

45.91

36.84

22.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

56.18

33.89

45.91

36.84

22.36

Other Operating Income

3.26

2.95

0

1.93

3.7

Other Income

3.07

2.17

5.4

1.86

6.62

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

Kamlesh S Limbachiya

Chairman & Managing Director

Kanji B Rita

Whole-time Director

Lasha Meet Rita

Independent Director

Surji D. Chheda

Independent Director

Pathik Bharat Shah

Independent Director

Rekhchand Ramdayal Thanvi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd

Summary

Inventure Growth and Securities Limited was incorporated in June 1995 as a Public Limited Company. The Company operates with products and services across various asset classes like mutual funds, real estate, debt, insurance, etc. The Company is registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under the Stock brokers and sub brokers Regulations, 1992 and is a member of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE), National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI). The Company is the first generation financial intermediary and flagship company of Inventure Group. It is engaged in the business of stock, currency and commodity broking, providing margin trading facility, depository services and distribution of mutual funds, to its clients and also executing the trades in securities market, debt market, equity derivative market, commodity derivative market and foreign currency derivative market in its proprietary account. It is registered with Central Depository Services (India) Limited in the capacity of Depository Participant and also registered with SEBI in capacity of Research Analyst and Investment Advisor. It has six wholly owned subsidiary companies operating varied segment of the financial services business. Inventure Finance Private Limited is a non-banking finance company (NBFC). The company is engaged in lending.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd share price today?

The Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.08 today.

What is the Market Cap of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd is ₹218.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd is 30.71 and 0.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd is ₹2.01 and ₹3.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd?

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.49%, 3 Years at -19.09%, 1 Year at -19.25%, 6 Month at -22.46%, 3 Month at -6.96% and 1 Month at -8.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.40 %
Institutions - 0.14 %
Public - 73.46 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd

Information
Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Financials
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Results
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
News
Company

