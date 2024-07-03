Summary

Inventure Growth and Securities Limited was incorporated in June 1995 as a Public Limited Company. The Company operates with products and services across various asset classes like mutual funds, real estate, debt, insurance, etc. The Company is registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under the Stock brokers and sub brokers Regulations, 1992 and is a member of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE), National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI). The Company is the first generation financial intermediary and flagship company of Inventure Group. It is engaged in the business of stock, currency and commodity broking, providing margin trading facility, depository services and distribution of mutual funds, to its clients and also executing the trades in securities market, debt market, equity derivative market, commodity derivative market and foreign currency derivative market in its proprietary account. It is registered with Central Depository Services (India) Limited in the capacity of Depository Participant and also registered with SEBI in capacity of Research Analyst and Investment Advisor. It has six wholly owned subsidiary companies operating varied segment of the financial services business. Inventure Finance Private Limited is a non-banking finance company (NBFC). The company is engaged in lendin

Read More