SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹2.16
Prev. Close₹2.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.66
Day's High₹2.18
Day's Low₹2.07
52 Week's High₹3.75
52 Week's Low₹2.01
Book Value₹2.16
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)218.4
P/E30.71
EPS0.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
84
84
84
84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.42
84.43
80.18
72.79
Net Worth
174.42
168.43
164.18
156.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
33.68
-30.73
-1.53
-0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
56.18
33.89
45.91
36.84
22.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
56.18
33.89
45.91
36.84
22.36
Other Operating Income
3.26
2.95
0
1.93
3.7
Other Income
3.07
2.17
5.4
1.86
6.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director
Kamlesh S Limbachiya
Chairman & Managing Director
Kanji B Rita
Whole-time Director
Lasha Meet Rita
Independent Director
Surji D. Chheda
Independent Director
Pathik Bharat Shah
Independent Director
Rekhchand Ramdayal Thanvi
Reports by Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd
Summary
Inventure Growth and Securities Limited was incorporated in June 1995 as a Public Limited Company. The Company operates with products and services across various asset classes like mutual funds, real estate, debt, insurance, etc. The Company is registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under the Stock brokers and sub brokers Regulations, 1992 and is a member of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE), National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI). The Company is the first generation financial intermediary and flagship company of Inventure Group. It is engaged in the business of stock, currency and commodity broking, providing margin trading facility, depository services and distribution of mutual funds, to its clients and also executing the trades in securities market, debt market, equity derivative market, commodity derivative market and foreign currency derivative market in its proprietary account. It is registered with Central Depository Services (India) Limited in the capacity of Depository Participant and also registered with SEBI in capacity of Research Analyst and Investment Advisor. It has six wholly owned subsidiary companies operating varied segment of the financial services business. Inventure Finance Private Limited is a non-banking finance company (NBFC). The company is engaged in lendin
Read More
The Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.08 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd is ₹218.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd is 30.71 and 0.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd is ₹2.01 and ₹3.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.49%, 3 Years at -19.09%, 1 Year at -19.25%, 6 Month at -22.46%, 3 Month at -6.96% and 1 Month at -8.94%.
