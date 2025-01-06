Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
33.68
-30.73
-1.53
-0.13
Other operating items
Operating
33.68
-30.73
-1.53
-0.13
Capital expenditure
-1.11
0.1
0.07
0.41
Free cash flow
32.57
-30.63
-1.45
0.27
Equity raised
137.76
127.78
131.24
135.67
Investing
2.11
-0.03
0.05
0
Financing
12.3
-0.69
2.9
-4.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
184.74
96.43
132.75
131.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.