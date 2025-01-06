iifl-logo-icon 1
Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.05
(-4.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Inventure Grow. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

33.68

-30.73

-1.53

-0.13

Other operating items

Operating

33.68

-30.73

-1.53

-0.13

Capital expenditure

-1.11

0.1

0.07

0.41

Free cash flow

32.57

-30.63

-1.45

0.27

Equity raised

137.76

127.78

131.24

135.67

Investing

2.11

-0.03

0.05

0

Financing

12.3

-0.69

2.9

-4.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

184.74

96.43

132.75

131.34

