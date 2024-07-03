Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
100.5
35.03
36.4
22.43
17.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
100.5
35.03
36.4
22.43
17.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
1.46
1.44
Other Income
2.2
1.67
3.03
1.29
1.33
Total Income
102.7
36.7
39.43
25.18
20.51
Total Expenditure
92.27
27.86
22.38
17.85
25.29
PBIDT
10.43
8.84
17.05
7.33
-4.78
Interest
1.69
1.41
0.88
0.39
1.96
PBDT
8.74
7.43
16.17
6.94
-6.74
Depreciation
0.52
0.62
0.46
0.42
0.45
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.16
2.12
3.25
2.57
1.13
Deferred Tax
-0.95
-0.4
0.6
-0.5
-3
Reported Profit After Tax
5.01
5.09
11.86
4.45
-5.32
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.01
5.09
11.86
4.45
-5.32
Extra-ordinary Items
-1
0
0.38
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.01
5.09
11.48
4.45
-5.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.06
0.06
0.14
0.53
-0.68
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
84
84
84
84
84
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.37
25.23
46.84
32.67
-26.94
PBDTM(%)
8.69
21.21
44.42
30.94
-37.99
PATM(%)
4.98
14.53
32.58
19.83
-29.98
