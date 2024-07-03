iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2.06
(-0.96%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

100.5

35.03

36.4

22.43

17.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

100.5

35.03

36.4

22.43

17.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

1.46

1.44

Other Income

2.2

1.67

3.03

1.29

1.33

Total Income

102.7

36.7

39.43

25.18

20.51

Total Expenditure

92.27

27.86

22.38

17.85

25.29

PBIDT

10.43

8.84

17.05

7.33

-4.78

Interest

1.69

1.41

0.88

0.39

1.96

PBDT

8.74

7.43

16.17

6.94

-6.74

Depreciation

0.52

0.62

0.46

0.42

0.45

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.16

2.12

3.25

2.57

1.13

Deferred Tax

-0.95

-0.4

0.6

-0.5

-3

Reported Profit After Tax

5.01

5.09

11.86

4.45

-5.32

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.01

5.09

11.86

4.45

-5.32

Extra-ordinary Items

-1

0

0.38

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

6.01

5.09

11.48

4.45

-5.32

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.06

0.06

0.14

0.53

-0.68

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

84

84

84

84

84

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.37

25.23

46.84

32.67

-26.94

PBDTM(%)

8.69

21.21

44.42

30.94

-37.99

PATM(%)

4.98

14.53

32.58

19.83

-29.98

Inventure Grow.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.