Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
84
84
84
84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.42
84.43
80.18
72.79
Net Worth
174.42
168.43
164.18
156.79
Minority Interest
Debt
21
13.53
11.1
11.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.27
1.26
1.35
1.32
Total Liabilities
196.69
183.22
176.63
169.2
Fixed Assets
6.7
7.11
7.62
9.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
66.49
66.59
66.39
66.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.01
1.15
1.57
2.41
Networking Capital
-44.3
-24.51
-28.8
-10.09
Inventories
7.78
0.26
0.13
0.96
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
10.19
3.87
6.01
5.88
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
12.5
7.32
9.76
19.27
Sundry Creditors
-65.27
-35.61
-44.58
-35.37
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-9.5
-0.35
-0.11
-0.83
Cash
127.5
122.38
120.03
97.02
Total Assets
157.4
172.72
166.81
164.92
