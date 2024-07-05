1:4 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that INVENTURE GROWTH & SECURITIES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE INVENTURE GROWTH & SECURITIES LIMITED (533506) RECORD DATE 05.07.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Re.1/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.1.33 per Share on Rights Basis for every 04 (Four) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 05/07/2024 DR-667/2024-2025 Note: Term of payment: Full amount has to be paid on the day of application; Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.06.2024)