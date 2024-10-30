Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

INVENTURE GROWTH & SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. As per Attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)

INVENTURE GROWTH & SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider inter-alia and to explore and evaluate various restructuring options for the groups businesses through a scheme of arrangement under Sections 230-232 of the Companies Act 2013 with the objective of optimizing group structure and synergies. The board has considered the preliminary proposal for group restructuring. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e. 21st August 2024, to considered and approved the allotment of 21,00,00,000 fully paid up Equity Shares (Right Issue) of face value of Re. 1/- each for cash at a price of Rs. 2.33/- per Equity Share with premium of Rs. 1.33/- per Equity Shares as per the basis approved by BSE Limited on 21st August 2024.

INVENTURE GROWTH & SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 18th July 2024 to consider inter alia the following business To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge receipt. Unaudited Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)

INVENTURE GROWTH & SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on June 25 2024 interalia to transact the following matters: 1. To consider and approve the issue price and issue size for the proposed Right Issue. 2. To consider and approve the Exchange Ratio / Rights entitlement ratio for the proposed Right Issue. 3. To fix Record Date to ascertain the eligible shareholders for the proposed Right Issue. 4. To determine issue opening date issue closing date and last date for market renunciation. 5. Taking on record and adopting the Letter of Offer (LOF) along with the Abridged Letter of Offer (ALOF) 6. Rights Entitlement Letter (REL) Composite Application Form (CAF). 7. Any other matter incidental and connected to Right Issue. Board Meeting Outcome for Update On The Proposed Right Issue. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015. Details of Right Issue. 1. Right Issue Size: The board has decided and fixed Rs. 4893/- Lakhs as the Right Issue Size. 2. Right Shares: 21,00,00,000 crore Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- Each. 3. Right Issue Price: Re. 2.33/ - Per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 1.33 per equity share). 4. Right Entitlement Ratio: 1 (One) new Equity Share for every 4 (Four) existing shares held by the eligible shareholders as on the Record Date as mentioned below. 5. Fixed record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders who will be eligible to apply for the Issue as Friday, 05th July, 2024 (Record Date); 6. Term of payment: Full amount has to be paid on the day of application; 7. ISIN for Right Entitlement: The company has made necessary arrangements with NSDL & CDSL for the credit of the Right Entitlement in dematerialized form in the demat account of the eligible equity shareholders as on the Record Date. The ISIN for such Right Entitlement is INE878H20016. The Right Entitlement of the eligible equity shareholders as on Record Date, shall be credited prior to the issue opening date, in respective demat account of the eligible shareholders under the above-mentioned ISIN. 8. The Rights Issue is proposed to open on 15th July, 2024 and will close on 13th August, 2024 The last date for market renunciation will be 071 h August, 2024. Further, no withdrawal of Application shall be permitted by any Applicant after the Issue Closing Date. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015. Details of Right Issue. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.06.2024)

Right Issue of Equity Shares Cancellation Of Board Meeting Board Meeting scheduled to be held today i.e. 05.06.2024 due to unavoidable situation it is decided to call off the Board Meeting and postpone to future date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.06.2024) Right Issue of Equity Shares(Cancelled) (As Per Bulletin Dated on: 05/06/2024)

INVENTURE GROWTH & SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 to consider inter alia the following business To consider and approve Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended 31st March 2024 along with Audited Report as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Any other matter with permission of Chair. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024, along with Audit Report on the Financial Results issued by M/s. PPV&Co. The Copy of the Report is enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

