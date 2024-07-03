Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd Summary

Inventure Growth and Securities Limited was incorporated in June 1995 as a Public Limited Company. The Company operates with products and services across various asset classes like mutual funds, real estate, debt, insurance, etc. The Company is registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under the Stock brokers and sub brokers Regulations, 1992 and is a member of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE), National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI). The Company is the first generation financial intermediary and flagship company of Inventure Group. It is engaged in the business of stock, currency and commodity broking, providing margin trading facility, depository services and distribution of mutual funds, to its clients and also executing the trades in securities market, debt market, equity derivative market, commodity derivative market and foreign currency derivative market in its proprietary account. It is registered with Central Depository Services (India) Limited in the capacity of Depository Participant and also registered with SEBI in capacity of Research Analyst and Investment Advisor. It has six wholly owned subsidiary companies operating varied segment of the financial services business. Inventure Finance Private Limited is a non-banking finance company (NBFC). The company is engaged in lending and allied activities. The subsidiary, Inventure Commodities Limited carries on the business of commodities trading and is governed by Forward Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1952. The business of insurance advisory and broking is carried through the subsidiary Inventure Insurance Broking Private Limited. The business of Wealth Management is carried through the subsidiary Inventure Wealth Management Limited and is govern by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). The business of merchant banking is carried through subsidiary, Inventure Merchant Bankers Services Private Limited is a SEBI registered Category I Merchant banker and is governed by SEBI (Merchant Banking) Regulations, 1992.The company has a client base of more than 40,000 that includes corporations, institutions and individuals. Inventure has managed to create a good network of clientele in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The company is headquartered at Mumbai and operates through 233 business locations including branches, franchisees and sub- brokers located across 29 cities and towns.Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd was incorporated on June 22, 1995. The company started their stock broking business and operation in the year 1996, by getting itself registered as a Multiple Member of the Bombay Stock Exchange, for carrying on the activities of buying, selling or dealing in securities. In March 1996, they became a registered Dealer of OTC Exchange of India, for carrying on the activities of buying, selling or dealing in securities.In May 1999, the company got registered as a depository participant with CDSL. In August 2000, they became a stock broking company of National Stock Exchange by getting registered as a Multiple Member of the National Stock Exchange, for carrying on the activities of buying, selling or dealing in securities. In September 2000, they registered as trading member of the National Stock Exchange, Derivatives Segment for carrying on activities of dealing in derivatives.In November 2007, the company acquired Inventure Finance Pvt Ltd pursuant to a memorandum of understanding by and between Rasik Tokershi Gala and Manilal Khimji Karani, the sellers; and Nagji K Rita and Kanji B Rita representing the company. IFPL is registered with the RBI as non-banking financial institution, without accepting public deposits. In June 2008, the company incorporated Inventure Wealth Management Ltd as a subsidiary of the company and thus ventured into wealth management business. In August 2008, the company acquired 99.99% equity shareholding of Inventure Commodities Ltd, which is a registered Trading-Cum-Clearing Member of MCX, NCDEX, NMCE and NSEL.In September 2008, the company got registered as a trading member of the Bombay Stock Exchange, Currency Derivatives Segment for carrying on activities of dealing in currency derivatives. Also, they got registered as a trading member and clearing member of the MCX Stock Exchange Limited, Currency Derivatives Segment for carrying on activities of dealing in currency derivatives.In November 2008, the company got registered as a trading member and clearing member of the National Stock Exchange, Currency Derivatives Segment for carrying on activities of dealing in currency derivatives. In March 2009, the company got registered as a clearing member of the National Stock Exchange, Derivatives Segment for carrying on activities of clearing and settlement of derivatives trades. In April 2009, they got registered as a trading member of the Bombay Stock Exchange, Wholesale Debt Market Segment.In April 2010, the company got registered as a Portfolio Manager with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. In July 2010, they got registered as a trading member of the National Stock Exchange, Wholesale Debt Market Segment.The company was declared one of the Top Four Performers in the Derivatives Segment for the year 2009-2010 by Bombay Stock Exchange.In July 2011, Inventure Growth and Securities raised Rs 81.90 crore from an initial public offer (IPO). The IPO was priced at Rs 117 per equity share. The shares of the company got listed at Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on 4 August, 2011. The stock was listed on the MCX-SX Stock Exchange Limited as on 4 December 2013.In financial year 2014 the companys investment banking subsidiary Inventure Merchant Bankers Services Private Limited engaged with some entity in regards to IPOs of Ratna Kamal Holding Limited, Amines & Plasticizers Limited, Newever Trade Wings Limited, GCM Commodity & Derivatives Limited, VKJ Infradevelopers Private Limited, Saffron Vinimay Private Limited, Shaili Paradigm Infratech private Limited, Unisher Urban Infra Limited, AnishaImpex Limited. The company made alterations in object by diversification in the present activities of the company by passing a special resolution dated 13 April 2018 through Postal ballot as per section 110 of Companies Act 2013. In connection with the Show Cause Notice dated 30 June 2016 under Section 11(1), 11(4), 11A and 11B of SEBI Act,1992 in the matter relating to public issue received from SEBI, the company received further Notice on 31 October 2017 under Rule 4(1) of SEBI (Procedure for Holding Inquiry and imposing penalties by adjudicating Officer) Rules, 1995 read with Section 151 of the SEBI Act, 1992 and written submission pursuant to personal hearing held on 30 October 2017 was filed with SEBI on 10 November 2017.The company received letter dated 6 June 2018 from Registrar of Companies (ROC) under section 206(4) of the Companies Act, 2013 for furnishing of information in respect of Initial Public offer and the company has filed detailed submission along with relevant information and documents on 21 June 2018.Inventure Developers Private Limited was incorporated as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company on 8 June 2018. The Company started Margin Trading Facility to Clients in 2018. The Company appointed ICCL as clearing corporation under SEBI interpretability facility in Cash, F&O & CDS Segment in 2019.The Company obtained MCX Commodity membership from ICL as TM to the Company as TCM for ease of operation & better client service in 2021. In 2022, IGSL MTF Business has touch all times funding highs. The Company obtained NCDEX Commodity TM membership from ICL to Company for ease of operation & between client service.In 2023, the Company started diversifying its business line of activities through its subsidiary companies.