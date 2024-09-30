|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|As per the Attachment. Outcome of 29th Annual General meeting held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 of Inventure Growth and Securities Limited. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Scrutinizer Report for 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024) Revision of Outcome of 29th Annual General Meeting of Inventure Growth and Securities Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.