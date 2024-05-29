To the Members of Inventure Growth & Securities Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Inventure Growth & Securities Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effect of the matter described in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit, other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We refer to Note no 34 to the Standalone Financial Statements in respect of Exceptional Item for which provision of Rs. 349.25 lakhs is made by the Company on account of a fraud committed on the Company, by its employee. Since the Company has not initiated a forensic audit for detailed investigation of the fraud, pending conversion of police complaint into First Information Report [FIR] and an inspection report of CDSL is awaited in respect of the alleged transfer of clients securities as on the date of this report, we are unable to comment on the quantum of the fraud and its expanded scope of operation which may include involvement of the securities of other clients. In the absence of sufficient appropriate audit evidence, we are unable to comment on the adequacy of the provision made for the year ended March 31, 2024.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We refer to BSE Circular No 20220107 -45 dated 07 January 2022 and NSE Circular Ref No 2/2022 dated 07 January 2022 on Rule 8(1)(f) and 8(3)(f) of Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957 (SCRR), which reads as "in consultation with SEBI and other Stock Exchanges, the illustrative list of activities that are construed as non-compliance to Rule 8(1)f) and 8(3)(f of SCRR, if undertaken by a member, are as under:

(2).Deposit pledged with the bank for overdraft facilities availed by any entity, including the group companies such as subsidiaries & associates etc. of the Member, not in connection with or incidental to or consequential upon securities /commodity derivatives business, as applicable.

(9) .Entering into any arrangement for extending loans or giving deposits / advances to any entity, including group companies such as subsidiaries & associates etc., not in connection with or incidental to or consequential upon the securities/ commodity derivatives business.

(10) .Investments made in group companies such as subsidiaries & associates etc., not in connection with or incidental to or consequential upon the securities/ commodity derivatives business. (Ex: Investment in companies engaged in other businesses such as NBFC, Real Estate etc.) "

In this regard, attention is drawn to:

(i) the Note no 4(a) to the Standalone Financial Statements regarding the Company having pledged its term deposits aggregating to Rs.1,198.89 lakhs for its wholly owned subsidiary to avail overdraft facility; with an outstanding amount of Rs.907.17 lakhs as at year end.

(ii) Note no 37 to the Standalone Financial Statements with respect to security deposit given to Dhairya Management Services Pvt Ltd of Rs 500 lakhs, being material related party transaction entered into by the Company.

(iii) Note no 8A to the Standalone Financial Statements in respect of investments of Rs. 6,638.58 lakhs in wholly owned subsidiaries.

The management does not expect any material impact on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31-03-2024 in respect of the above matters.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

For the key audit matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

In addition to the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section we have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to this matter. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matter below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter IT systems and controls We have performed the following procedures assisted by specialized IT auditor on the IT infrastructure and applications pertaining to financial reporting: The financial accounting and reporting systems of the Company are fundamentally reliant on IT systems and IT controls to process significant transaction volumes. Hence, the assessment of the general IT controls and the application controls specific to the accounting and preparation of the financial information is considered to be a key audit matter. Obtained an understanding of the IT environment and operating effectiveness of IT controls over information systems that are important to financial reporting and various interfaces. Tested IT controls, including testing and reviewing authorisation of request for access to systems, change to systems. Tested the design and operating effectiveness of certain automated controls that were considered as key internal controls over financial reporting. Identified and tested IT applications, databases and operating systems relevant to our audit.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises of the Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read such other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and to comply with the relevant applicable requirements of the standard on auditing for auditors responsibility in relation to other information in documents containing audited financial statements. We have nothing to report in this regard.

In the absence of sufficient appropriate audit evidence, we are unable to comment on the possible effect of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph. Accordingly, we are unable to conclude whether or not the other information is materially misstated with respect to these matters

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the standalone financial position, standalone financial performance including other comprehensive income and standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone cash flows of the company in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies

Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in the aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report to the extent applicable:

(a) We have sought and, except for the possible effect of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion except for the possible effect of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above and for the matter stated in the paragraph 2(B)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Standalone Balance sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

(d) In our opinion, except for the possible effect of the matter described in Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) The matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

The matter described in Emphasis of Matter paragraph above with respect to :

(i) the Company having pledged its term deposits aggregating to Rs.1,198.89 lakhs for its wholly owned subsidiary to avail overdraft facility;

(ii) material related party transactions including security deposit of Rs. 500 lakhs entered into by the Company with Dhairya Management Services Pvt Ltd being subject to shareholders approval pursuant to Regulation 23(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 as amended

(iii) investments of Rs. 6,638.58 lakhs in wholly owned subsidiaries in our opinion do not have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(g) The qualifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph above, paragraph 2(A)(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b), paragraph 2(B)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) and Basis for Qualified Opinion in Annexure B with respect to adequacy and operating effectiveness of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company.

(h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B to this report. Our report expresses a qualified opinion on the operating effectiveness of internal financial controls .

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. Except for the possible effect of the matter described in Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph above, the Standalone Financial Statements disclose the impact of pending litigations on the financial position of the Company in its Standalone Financial Statements

- Refer Note 39 to the said financial statements;

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company except unclaimed dividend amount aggregating to Rs. 0.10 lakhs pertaining to financial year 2011-12 not transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund as on March 31, 2024.

d. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note no 50(xii) and Note no 50(xiii) to the Standalone Financial Statements;

(i) No funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) No funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies),including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, except for the possible effect of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (d)(i) and (d)(ii) above contain any material misstatement.

e. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year hence reporting as regards compliance with Section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

f. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, is applicable from 01 April 2023 .

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that audit trail feature is not enabled for certain matters relating to property, plant and equipment. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per statutory requirements for record retention for the year ended March 31, 2024.

(C) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report under section 143 and in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration for the year ended

March 31, 2024 has been paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

Annexure A

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Inventure Growth & Securities Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable property disclosed in Standalone Financial Statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment or intangible assets hence clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder and hence clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(ii) (a) The inventory being securities held for trading being held in dematerialized form has been verified during the year by the management with the holding statement from the respective depository. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the depository certificates and the book records.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits from the banks against pledge of its fixed deposits. Due to the very nature of the security offered, quarterly returns or statements of current assets are not required to be filed by the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year except loan to employees, margin trade funding (MTF) to clients and securities (term deposits with banks) provided for borrowings of the Companys wholly owned subsidiary, details of which is stated in sub-clause (a) below:

(a) A. Security provided to subsidiary (Refer Note no 4(a) to financial statements):

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Aggregate during the year Outstanding as at 31-03-2024 Term deposits with banks 199.00 1,198.89

B. Loan granted to parties other than subsidiaries (Refer Note no 7 to financial statements):

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Aggregate during the year Outstanding as at 31-03-2024 Loan to MTF clients 25,026.04 3,948.07 Loan to employees 3.65 2.90

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, during the year the Company has not provided any guarantees nor made any investments. With respect to loans granted and securities provided by the Company, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the grant of loan to MTF clients and loan to employees ; the securities (term deposits with banks) provided for borrowings of wholly owned subsidiary are, prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not given any loans that have schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest. Accordingly, the requirement to report on this clause is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans that have schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest. Accordingly, the requirement to report amount overdue for more than ninety days on this clause is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the Company has not granted any loans to the promoters; with respect to loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013, and loans and advances in the nature of loans granted with the terms, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, and its percentage to the total loans granted, is tabulated as under:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars All Parties Related Parties Others Aggregate amount of loans / advances in nature of loan - Repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment 25,029.69 312.76 24,716.93 % of loans / advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100.00 % 1.25 % 98.75 %

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans given, investments made and security given, the Company has compiled with the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for services provided by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has been generally regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax (GST), provident fund, employees state insurance, cess and other statutory dues as applicable, and as at March 31, 2024, there were no undisputed dues payable for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes, except for the following:

Name of Statute Assessment Year Dispute Forum Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Income Tax 2011-12 CIT-(A) 136.93 Income Tax 2013-14 CIT(A) 78.16 Income Tax 2014-15 CIT-(A) 75.27 Income Tax 2018-19 CIT(A) 2.49

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income- tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the Company was noticed or reported during the year; with respect to fraud committed on the Company during the year, the management has detected a fraud committed on the company by an employee, as under :

(i) siphoning of Companys depository income aggregating to Rs 117.50 lacs (net of recovery of Rs 3.54 lakhs) to his personal trading accounts by passing fraudulent entries

(ii) fraudulently transferring securities from DP account of clients to his personal DP accounts. The value of such securities is estimated at Rs 231.75 lakhs as on March 31, 2024. (Refer Note no 34 to the financial statements)

(b) The report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) There were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company does not have an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business established for the year.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Company does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi) (d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however, state that this is not an assurance to as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us there is no amount unspent under sub section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure B

Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(h) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Inventure Growth & Securities Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls of Inventure Growth & Securities Limited ("the Company").

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the material weakness described below on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as of March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI").

We have considered the material weakness identified and reported below in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, and we have issued a Qualified Opinion on the Financial Statements of the Company.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weakness have been identified as at March 31, 2024:

i. Segregation of duties not implemented for depository department

ii. Overriding authorisation powers and misuse of designation

iii. Unmonitored use of general ledger code

iv. Lack of controls over access rights to pass Journal voucher entries

v. Lack of controls over cross verification of data shared by depository department with accounts department

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For PPV & CO

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 153929W

Sd/-

Priyanshi Vakharia

Proprietor

Membership No.: 181834

UDIN: 24181834BKFASR3706

May 29, 2024