Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹1,430
Prev. Close₹1,439.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹525.43
Day's High₹1,497.9
Day's Low₹1,400.5
52 Week's High₹1,475.8
52 Week's Low₹229.95
Book Value₹81.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,468.3
P/E78.29
EPS18.23
Divi. Yield0.11
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
61.7
46.63
53.44
44.04
Net Worth
71.7
56.63
63.44
54.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.03
-0.39
-5.15
5.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
31.28
7.56
19.76
21.9
9.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
31.28
7.56
19.76
21.9
9.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.85
0.67
0.43
1.15
0.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director (Operatio
Rajendra Bandi
Independent Director
Omprakash Gauba
Independent Director
Sunil Kumar Soni
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Parasmal Doshi
Managing Director
Dhanpal Doshi
Independent Director
Shobha Choudhary Santhosh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjay Kushwah
Independent Director
Amber Chaurasia
Independent Director
Dharmendra Jain
Independent Director
Sweta Sharma Pastaria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indo Thai Securities Ltd
Summary
Indo Thai Securities Limited, incorporated in January, 1995 carries on the business as stock and share brokers on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and the BSE Limited (BSE); Depository Participants, Realties and other related ancillary services. The Company has been offering services to corporate clients, high net worth individuals and retail investors since 1995. The Company is rendering broking and clearing services in the Capital & Derivatives Segments being a Member of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), BSE Limited (BSE) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI) and Depository Participant of Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). Indo Thai Securities Limited is the flagship company of Indo Thai Group, which has its Registered Office at Indore. The Companys retail equity business primarily covers secondary market equity, derivative, currency and debt broking and mainly targets retail investors. The company is also into mutual fund distribution business. As a Depository Participant with Central Depository Services (India) Limited, the company provides dematerialization, rematerialisation and settlement of trades through market transfers and off market transfers.The company is head quartered at Indore and they operate through 14 branches located in the state of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The company has membership in the cash and future and options segments of both BSE and NSE and Currency Derivative segment of N
Read More
The Indo Thai Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1468.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo Thai Securities Ltd is ₹1468.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indo Thai Securities Ltd is 78.29 and 15.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo Thai Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo Thai Securities Ltd is ₹229.95 and ₹1475.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indo Thai Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 123.61%, 3 Years at 57.23%, 1 Year at 492.92%, 6 Month at 427.81%, 3 Month at 80.88% and 1 Month at 22.89%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.