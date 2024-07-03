iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indo Thai Securities Ltd Share Price

1,468.3
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:04:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,430
  • Day's High1,497.9
  • 52 Wk High1,475.8
  • Prev. Close1,439.6
  • Day's Low1,400.5
  • 52 Wk Low 229.95
  • Turnover (lac)525.43
  • P/E78.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value81.45
  • EPS18.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,468.3
  • Div. Yield0.11
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Indo Thai Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

1,430

Prev. Close

1,439.6

Turnover(Lac.)

525.43

Day's High

1,497.9

Day's Low

1,400.5

52 Week's High

1,475.8

52 Week's Low

229.95

Book Value

81.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,468.3

P/E

78.29

EPS

18.23

Divi. Yield

0.11

Indo Thai Securities Ltd Corporate Action

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.6

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Indo Thai Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Indo Thai Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.17%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 27.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Indo Thai Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

61.7

46.63

53.44

44.04

Net Worth

71.7

56.63

63.44

54.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.03

-0.39

-5.15

5.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

31.28

7.56

19.76

21.9

9.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

31.28

7.56

19.76

21.9

9.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.85

0.67

0.43

1.15

0.57

View Annually Results

Indo Thai Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indo Thai Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director (Operatio

Rajendra Bandi

Independent Director

Omprakash Gauba

Independent Director

Sunil Kumar Soni

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Parasmal Doshi

Managing Director

Dhanpal Doshi

Independent Director

Shobha Choudhary Santhosh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjay Kushwah

Independent Director

Amber Chaurasia

Independent Director

Dharmendra Jain

Independent Director

Sweta Sharma Pastaria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indo Thai Securities Ltd

Summary

Indo Thai Securities Limited, incorporated in January, 1995 carries on the business as stock and share brokers on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and the BSE Limited (BSE); Depository Participants, Realties and other related ancillary services. The Company has been offering services to corporate clients, high net worth individuals and retail investors since 1995. The Company is rendering broking and clearing services in the Capital & Derivatives Segments being a Member of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), BSE Limited (BSE) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI) and Depository Participant of Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). Indo Thai Securities Limited is the flagship company of Indo Thai Group, which has its Registered Office at Indore. The Companys retail equity business primarily covers secondary market equity, derivative, currency and debt broking and mainly targets retail investors. The company is also into mutual fund distribution business. As a Depository Participant with Central Depository Services (India) Limited, the company provides dematerialization, rematerialisation and settlement of trades through market transfers and off market transfers.The company is head quartered at Indore and they operate through 14 branches located in the state of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The company has membership in the cash and future and options segments of both BSE and NSE and Currency Derivative segment of N
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Indo Thai Securities Ltd share price today?

The Indo Thai Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1468.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Thai Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo Thai Securities Ltd is ₹1468.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indo Thai Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indo Thai Securities Ltd is 78.29 and 15.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indo Thai Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo Thai Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo Thai Securities Ltd is ₹229.95 and ₹1475.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indo Thai Securities Ltd?

Indo Thai Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 123.61%, 3 Years at 57.23%, 1 Year at 492.92%, 6 Month at 427.81%, 3 Month at 80.88% and 1 Month at 22.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indo Thai Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indo Thai Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.18 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 27.77 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo Thai Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.