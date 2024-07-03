Summary

Indo Thai Securities Limited, incorporated in January, 1995 carries on the business as stock and share brokers on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and the BSE Limited (BSE); Depository Participants, Realties and other related ancillary services. The Company has been offering services to corporate clients, high net worth individuals and retail investors since 1995. The Company is rendering broking and clearing services in the Capital & Derivatives Segments being a Member of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), BSE Limited (BSE) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI) and Depository Participant of Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). Indo Thai Securities Limited is the flagship company of Indo Thai Group, which has its Registered Office at Indore. The Companys retail equity business primarily covers secondary market equity, derivative, currency and debt broking and mainly targets retail investors. The company is also into mutual fund distribution business. As a Depository Participant with Central Depository Services (India) Limited, the company provides dematerialization, rematerialisation and settlement of trades through market transfers and off market transfers.The company is head quartered at Indore and they operate through 14 branches located in the state of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The company has membership in the cash and future and options segments of both BSE and NSE and Currency Derivative segment of N

